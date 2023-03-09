Home

Lifestyle

Yoga For Hair Growth: 5 Effective Asanas to Prevent Hair Loss Naturally

Yoga For Hair Loss: Are you wondering how to use yoga for hair growth? Here are 5 powerful asanas that can do wonders.

Yoga For Hair Growth: 5 Effective Asanas to Prevent Hair Loss Naturally (Source: Freepik)

Yoga For Hair Growth: Yoga is often associated with aligning mind, body and soul, providing peace mentally as well as physically. However, did you know that it has numerous health benefits such as smoother digestion, better sleep and hair growth? Hair fall is the most common and highly frustrating problem that at some point people face in their lives. Several factors are known to contribute to hair loss such as genes, underlying diseases, hormonal imbalance, certain medications, malnutrition and aging. One surprising treatment that can help control hair fall is yoga. Read on to know 5 effective yoga asanas that can help prevent hair loss and promote hair growth naturally.

5 Powerful Yoga Asanas to Prevent Hair Loss And Promote Hair Growth Naturally:

Balayam Yoga Mudra (Rubbing Nails Pose): It is one of the easiest asanas for hair growth. Bring the fingernails together and rub them vigorously. Perform for 5-10 minutes per day. The rubbing movement stimulate nerve endings. These, in turn, revive hair follicles. Vajrasana (diamond pose): Starting in a kneeling position, put your buttocks on your heels, keep your feet joined, and point your toes backwards. Ensure that your neck, spine, and head are all in a straight line. With your palms facing up, place your hands on your thighs. Spend a few seconds in this position and take a deep breath Relax and exhale. Unfold your legs and stretch them out straight Prasarita padottanasana (wide-legged standing forward bend): Spread your legs hip-width apart with your toes pointing forward. Bend forward from your hip joints. Place your palms on the ground and your head as well if you are able to manage it . Stay in this position for a few seconds and deep breathly. With an inhale, slowly bring your torso back up without bending your spine. Once you are standing straight, place your hands on your hips and relax. Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): The posture starts in a tabletop position. Lift the hips upwards to form an Inverted V. At this time, hands and legs must be straight. With the ears near the inner arms, gaze at the navel. Take a few deep breaths and relax. Sirsasana (Headstand): One of the most advanced yoga asanas for hair growth. It is a complete inversion. In this, the head supports the body. Using the forearms for support, lift the legs until the entire body is perpendicular to the floor in a straight line.











