5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Treat Stress And Anxiety Naturally

By incorporating Yoga into our daily routine, we can effectively combat stress, anxiety, find a sense of balance and improve our overall well-being.
Yoga is the most powerful exercise method to combat stress and promote overall well-being. It not only helps physically but is also beneficial for mental health. Regular Yoga practice has been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and increase the production of endorphins (the feel-good hormones), resulting in improved mood and reduced stress levels. Yoga induces a state of calm and relaxation through different postures and breathing exercises. As we approach International Yoga Day 2023, let’s dive in the world of yoga and learn some easy asanas for healthy mind. Here are 5 effective poses to release stress, alleviate anxiety and promote physical relaxation.
Quick Yoga Asanas to Combat Stress Levels Naturally
Sukhasana
- Sit down with your spine straight and legs extended in front of you
- Bend your knees and bring your left foot under your right knee and legs extended in front of you
- Keep your palm on your knees
- Align your head, neck and spine
- Gaze ahead and stay in position and pay attention to your breathing
- Stay in this position for 60 seconds and then change the crossed legs
Balasana
- Start by kneeling down and sitting on your heels.
- Now, bend forward till your chest touches your thighs
- Let your hands rest on the side
- Hold this position as long as possible and focus on breathing
Paschimottanasana
- Begin by sitting down with your feet extended forward.
- Now bend forward till your stomach touches
- Hold your feet with your hands.
- Hold this position for 30 secs and then return back to orignal position
Uttanasana
- Slowly exhale and bend your body forward and try to touch your finger on the floor
- Press your head against your legs
- Hold for 4-8 breaths and come back to the normal standing position
Viparita Karani
- Lie of the floor near a wall
- Inhale, exhale and swing your legs up onto the wall
- Keep your spine straight and bend your knees a little so your kneecaps won’t knock