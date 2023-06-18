Home

International Yoga Day 2023: 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Treat Stress And Anxiety Naturally

By incorporating Yoga into our daily routine, we can effectively combat stress, anxiety, find a sense of balance and improve our overall well-being.

Yoga is the most powerful exercise method to combat stress and promote overall well-being. It not only helps physically but is also beneficial for mental health. Regular Yoga practice has been shown to lower cortisol levels (the stress hormone) and increase the production of endorphins (the feel-good hormones), resulting in improved mood and reduced stress levels. Yoga induces a state of calm and relaxation through different postures and breathing exercises. As we approach International Yoga Day 2023, let’s dive in the world of yoga and learn some easy asanas for healthy mind. Here are 5 effective poses to release stress, alleviate anxiety and promote physical relaxation.

Quick Yoga Asanas to Combat Stress Levels Naturally

Sukhasana

Sit down with your spine straight and legs extended in front of you

Bend your knees and bring your left foot under your right knee and legs extended in front of you

Keep your palm on your knees

Align your head, neck and spine

Gaze ahead and stay in position and pay attention to your breathing

Stay in this position for 60 seconds and then change the crossed legs

Balasana

Start by kneeling down and sitting on your heels.

Now, bend forward till your chest touches your thighs

Let your hands rest on the side

Hold this position as long as possible and focus on breathing

Paschimottanasana

Begin by sitting down with your feet extended forward.

Now bend forward till your stomach touches

Hold your feet with your hands.

Hold this position for 30 secs and then return back to orignal position

Uttanasana

Slowly exhale and bend your body forward and try to touch your finger on the floor

Press your head against your legs

Hold for 4-8 breaths and come back to the normal standing position

Viparita Karani

Lie of the floor near a wall

Inhale, exhale and swing your legs up onto the wall

Keep your spine straight and bend your knees a little so your kneecaps won’t knock















