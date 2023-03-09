Home

Health

World Kidney Day 2023: 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Prevent Kidney Diseases in Summer

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Here are some expert-recommended tips to keep your kidneys healthy in summer.

World Kidney Day 2023: 5 Expert-Backed Tips to Prevent Kidney Diseases in Summer

The kidneys are important bodily organs that are essential in the removal of waste and extra fluid from the blood. Additionally, they produce hormones that stimulate the production of red blood cells, control blood pressure, and keep the balance of electrolytes. Kidney disease, on the other hand, is a silent killer that frequently goes unnoticed until it is too late. Everyone across the globe needs to identify kidney diseases as significant health problems. The theme for this year is “Kidney health for all”.

The World Kidney Day Joint Steering Committee has declared 2022 to be the year of “Kidney Health for All”. Specifically, it calls on all of us to work to bridge the knowledge gaps to better kidney care. The 2022 campaign will focus on efforts to increase education and awareness about kidney health. Here are some expert-recommended tips for healthy kidneys in summer.

Tips for maintaining healthy kidneys and preventing silent killers:

The most important thing we can do to keep our kidneys healthy is to drink enough water. Generally, one should take 2 to 3 liters of water a day. This requirement may increase in case the weather is hot and if we are dehydrated. Liquid intake could be in any form such as juices, coconut water etc but the bulk of liquid intake in in the form of pure drinking water. If we drink less water, our kidneys will have difficulty in excreting the waste products from our body. Infact, drinking less water puts us at risk of dehydration and developing acute kidney injury. This is often seen in conditions of heat exposure such as hot climate conditions as well as well as extereme physical activity such as marathon runners if they do not take enough water. In summers, the risk of acute diarrhea diseases is also more, and therefore, it is very important that the food and water that we consume are from a clean and hygienic source. Athletes and marathon runners need to be more careful in the summers as the risk of dehydration is more. In case of any dehydration due to heat exposure or due to gastroenteritis, it is important that you seek medical help early before the kidneys get affected. The usual line of treatment in such cases is to replenish the water losses of the body and to correct dehydration. Adequate water intake is therefore essential to maintain good kidney health as well as overall well-being.

(Inputs: Dr Mohit Khirbat, Consultant, Nephrology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram)











