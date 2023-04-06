Home

PCOS Bedtime Routine: 5 Expert-Based Nighttime Lifestyle Tweaks To Make

Experts share a night time routine for women with PCOS

PCOS or Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is a common health problem among women. This health condition cannot be cured permanently but surely can be treated and managed to reduce the adverse effect on health of the individual. This hormonal condition has a lot to do with our lifestyle from the food we eat, our physical activity rate, sleeping hours etc. Amid all sleep is one of the most underrated concepts and we probably, most likely, overlook it. Sleep deprivation also effects the people with PCOS. Melatonin and cortisol are two major hormones released for better sleep and due to PCOS, it is not secreted in the way it should. Therefore, women with PCOS often complain of sleep disturbances. However, with help of few tweaks in the lifestyle, one can help manage it better. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shared on Instagram that, ” Sleep disturbance is an important feature of PCOS and assessment of the health status in PCOS should include a concern of sleep quality and the right approach to reduce these disorders So,if you’ve been diagnosed with PCOS, or have PCOS symptoms, making healthy changes to your diet is a great place to start in your treatment. Let us go through some healthy habits you can adopt before bedtime to manage PCOS.

PCOS Bedtime Routine

1 teaspoon of water-soaked chia seeds: Chia seeds are rich in omega fatty acids and fiber help improve testosterone levels and help egg quality from ovary. Saffron Water: Saffron is seen as a calming spice that helps combat anxiety and depression, a common effect of PCOS. It also helps reduce testosterone levels. Half a teaspoon of ashwagandha powder with soaked nuts: Ashwagandha helps reduce the cortisol levels in the body. 2 Coconut Slices: Coconut has high levels of medium-chain fatty acids which increase metabolism and energy levels and help regulate your insulin secretion levels. 1 tablespoon of roasted pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds contain beta-sitosterol which inhibits the enzyme that converts testosterone to DHT which can help reduce hair loss. Pumpkin seeds also contain essential fatty acids (EFAs) that our bodies need.

Apart from that there are other factors like long screen hours before sleep, too much caffeine intake, overeating at dinner and bottling up stress are few other factors that also hinder a good night sleep.











