Superfoods For Monsoon: 5 Expert-Recommended Foods to Boost Your Immunity During Rainy Season

Even though the monsoon delivers a much-needed reprieve from the oppressive heat, it also brings a number of seasonal illnesses. If you want to boost your immunity during monsoon, you need to start include these superfoods in your diet right immediately:



Superfoods For Monsoon: While the rainy season may offer some relief from the hot months, it can also make people more prone to allergies and illnesses. Our immune deteriorates during monsoon seasons, making us more susceptible to infections, the flu, and other illnesses. The greatest approach to taking advantage of a season is to savour a healthy and nutritious diet. It’s frequently advised that you eat the majority of your meals at home and increase the amount of immunity-boosting items in your diet. Certain foods that are nutrient-rich aid in boosting the body’s defence mechanisms. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares a list of a few foods that should be included in your monsoon diet.

5 SUPERFOODS FOR YOUR MONSOON DIET

TULSI: Holy basil does wonders, acts as a natural immune system booster and keeps infections at bay. Tulsi leaves extract increases the T helper cells and natural killer cells activity, boosting the immune system. You can consume tulsi leaves directly, make herbal tea, or add them to soups and curries. GINGER: Ginger is packed with gingerols, paradols, sesquiterpenes, shogaols, and zingerone, all of which have powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Besides, ginger improves the assimilation and transportation of nutrients to the body's tissues, much needed to keep cold and flu away. You can add grated ginger to your tea, soups, and stir-fries. BLACK PEPPER: Black pepper contains a compound called piperine, which has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. Sprinkle black pepper on your dishes to enhance flavor and reap its health benefits. CURRY LEAVES: Curry leaves contain many compounds, including linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol, and alpha-pinene, these compounds function as antioxidants in your body. Antioxidants play an essential role in keeping your body healthy and free from disease. Incorporate curry leaves into your daily cooking, especially in curries, soups, and lentil dishes. LEMON: Very rich in vitamin C, it also has potassium and calcium antiscorbutic characteristics. It is very much desirable to reinforce body defences and prevent numerous illnesses because of his capacity for regeneration of white corpuscle. Squeeze lemon juice into warm water or use it as a dressing on salads to enjoy its benefits.
















