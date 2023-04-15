Home

Understanding Perimenopause: 5 First Signs of Menopausal Transition That Women Should Not Ignore

Perimenopause: The name in itself is a hint towards what it means. Peri-menopause- it definitely has something to do with menopause right? Yes, it is. Perimenopause means refers to “around Menopause” during which the body marks the natural transition to menopause. It is also known as menopausal transition. Now, a lot of women, are not very aware about this stage in life. The menstrual cycle and the whole journey is different for different ladies. Right from the beginning to its end, women have their own narratives built around it and they come together as a community sharing these lived experiences. As women age, the reproductive cycle starts its descent towards a halt. During this journey towards menopause, women experience perimenopause at different ages. From mid-30s to the 40s, the signs start to appear any time in life.

Once you’ve gone through 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, you’ve officially reached menopause, and the perimenopause period is over.

Perimenopause Symptoms:

Irregular periods: As ovulation becomes more unpredictable, the length of time between periods may be longer or shorter, your flow may be light to heavy, and you may skip some periods. If you have a persistent change of seven days or more in the length of your menstrual cycle, you may be in early perimenopause. If you have a space of 60 days or more between periods, you’re likely in late perimenopause.

Hot flashes: Hot flashes are common during perimenopause. The intensity, length and frequency vary.

Sleep problems: Sleep problems are often due to hot flashes or night sweats, but sometimes sleep becomes unpredictable even without them.

Mood changes: Mood swings, irritability or increased risk of depression may happen during perimenopause. The cause of these symptoms may be sleep disruption associated with hot flashes. Mood changes may also be caused by factors not related to the hormonal changes of perimenopause.

Loss of bone: With declining estrogen levels, you start to lose bone more quickly than you replace it, increasing your risk of osteoporosis — a disease that causes fragile bones.

Changing cholesterol levels: According to Mayo Clinic, declining estrogen levels may lead to unfavorable changes in your blood cholesterol levels, including an increase in low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — the “bad” cholesterol — which contributes to an increased risk of heart disease. At the same time, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol — the “good” cholesterol — decreases in many women as they age, which also increases the risk of heart disease.

Incase, you experience such things for prolonged periods, it is best to consult a doctor who can help chart out a course of action to help manage this stage.











