Increasing Blood Circulation: 5 Food Items To Help Improve Blood Flow

Reduced blood flow can cause unpleasant symptoms, such as muscle cramps, pain, numbness and digestive issues. So, here’re some essential food items that are proven to enhance blood circulation and support heart health.

Foods to Improve Blood Circulation: Health starts from the heart. We’ve all heard of the foods that are bad for our heart health, cholesterol levels and blood pressure, but we often forgot to ask if there are foods that can actually improve our blood flow and circulation. Proper blood circulation is essential to overall health and helps in getting oxygen and nutrients to the right place. So, there are certain foods that can make our heart’s job a little easier and even reduce the risk of severe health conditions like heart attack and high blood pressure. Although certain medications do help in improving blood circulation, but it’s always better to have these foods to optimize the blood flow.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares the list of few food items that have been shown to help improve blood flow and support heart health. She captioned her Instagram post ”If you are looking to improve blood flow and circulation, incorporating certain foods into your diet can be beneficial. Here are some foods that may help:”

5 Food Items To Help Enhance Blood Circulation And Support Heart Health

Pomegranates are particularly high in polyphenol antioxidants and nitrates, which are potent vasodilators. Consuming pomegranate — as a juice, raw fruit, or supplement may improve blood flow Beets are rich in nitrates, which can be converted into nitric oxide in the body. Nitric oxide helps relax and dilate blood vessels, leading to improved circulation. Leafy green vegetables like spinach and kale are excellent sources of nitrates. These compounds help widen blood vessels, leading to improved circulation. Garlic contains sulfur compounds, which include allicin — that promote blood vessel dilation and enhance blood flow. Onions are an excellent source of flavonoid antioxidants, which benefit heart health and circulation by helping your arteries and veins widen when blood flow increases.















