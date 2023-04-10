Home

Health

Nutrition For Brain Health: 5 Foods And Herbs To Strengthen Cognitive Functioning

Nutrition For Brain Health: Foods and herbs can significantly impact the cognitive functioning of our brains.

Nutrition For Brain Health: Food is essential for body and brain. In a faced paced life, we often forget to nurture and nourish that one part of our body that helps us function throughout the day. Maintaining brain health is extremely important. Lack of certain vitamins and minerals can lead to cognitive decline and make us deficient in terms of brain health. Hence, correct nutrition intake is important.

Nutrition For Brain Health: Here are 5 foods to enhance cognitive functioning

blueberries: BEerries in general are considered one of the healthiest food to consume. Blueberries, are good for brain health. They are laden with antioxidants and protect from inflammation that leads to brain aging and neurodegenerative diseases. According to Healthline, blueberries may also help in communication between brain cells. Turmeric: This is one of the most ancient foods known for its medicinal purposes. A key ingredient in cooking available in every household, it might help with memory and anti-inflammatory properties. Leafy Greens: Greens like kale, and spinach are not favourites when it comes to taste but definitely are a good sources for brain health. It has vitsmind, K, C, E that helps regenerate brain celss. It may also aid in cognitive functioning. Nuts: Almonds, walnuts, and pecans are known to improve brain health. With their antioxidant properties, they protect from oxidative stress, and improve brain function. Avocados: High source of healthy fats, avocados are rich sources of vitamins and folate. This aids in lowering the risk of cognitive dysfunctioning. Further, it helps in the development of brain nerve transmission.

Nutrition For Brain Health: Here are 3 herbs to enhance cognitive functioning

Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee shared on her Instagram about certain herbs that can help with brain health:

St John’s Wort: Several studies have suggested that this herb helps to manage depression. It has hypercin that is known to have anti-depressant properties.

Several studies have suggested that this herb helps to manage depression. It has hypercin that is known to have anti-depressant properties. Kava Kava: This herb helps to calm down the nerves, relive stress, anxiet and help sleep better.

This herb helps to calm down the nerves, relive stress, anxiet and help sleep better. Ginkgo Biloba: It is regarded as the best researche dherb in improving mental functioning. It has mood boosting effecst because it can help enhance serotonin levels.

Mukherjee further added that most herbs taken under proper guidance have minimal to no side effects. The effects of these could be subjective as we all have different bodies. Herbs work best when taken in combination with other herbs, nutrients and proper counseling sessions involving psychotherapy.

Time to check up on your diet!











