Acid Reflux: 5 Foods That Control Acidity in Summers

The amount of stomach acid generated is influenced by your food. The right meal choices are crucial for controlling acid reflux.



Acid Reflux: The oesophagal sphincter relaxes when foods that typically cause heartburn are consumed, delaying digestion and allowing food to linger in the stomach for longer. Even though occasional cases of acid reflux (heartburn) are common, some people experience searing sensations, bloating, and belching almost constantly. Acid reflux may be brought on by foods heavy in fat, salt, or spice, such as fried and fast meals, cheese, and fatty meats. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Despite trying to cut out the right foods, you still may be experiencing acidity. While antacids and other OTC products can tame stomach acid, dietary tweaks will help control symptoms and relieve acid reflux.”

5 FOODS THAT HELP CONTROL ACIDITY

Rice: Bland starches like rice, and pasta are good choices when it comes to foods that are easy on the stomach lining. Rice is easy to digest and does not trigger uncomfortable symptoms.

Some researchers, also say that it might help alleviate symptoms like heartburn due to the presence of prebiotic fibre. Banana: As an excellent potassium source, this fruit helps keep acid production in balance. And not only are bananas alkaline, but they’re also rich in pectin, a soluble fibre that helps keeps food moving through the digestive tract. Cucumber: Cucumbers are an alkaline food and thus neutralize the acid in the body by increasing the pH value. Also, cucumber is also one of the most calorie-free foods due to its high-water content (about 95%). Sabja Seeds: Sabja seeds work as a natural coolant for the body and can help to bring relief from acidity and heartburn. When soaked in water, their mucilage content increases and they can help neutralize the excess acids in your stomach. Root Vegetables: Root vegetables are starchy veggies, full of healthy complex carbs and digestible fibre. They don’t trigger symptoms like irritation and heartburn. Don’t cook them with excess oil or spices, because those can trigger acid reflux. Root vegetables include potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets.















