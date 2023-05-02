5 Foods to Eat And Avoid When You

Adrenal Fatigue: Chronic stress can lead to the malfunctioning of the adrenal glands impacting our hormonal balance too. Here are few expert-recommended foods that one should include and avoid to prevent it.
Adrenal Fatigue has lately been doing the rounds on social media and people are trying to find answers to it. Adrenal glands, first and foremost, are essential for everyday health. They help in producing hormones that regulate body sugar, enhance cardiovascular function, react to stress, help reduce inflammation and etc. Irregular functioning of adrenal glands can create hormonal imbalance which can further cause hindrances in daily routine.
Sharing insights on adrenal fatigue, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra posted on Instagram that, Adrenal fatigue (sometimes referred to as HPA-Axis Dysregulation or Dysfunction), a disorder caused by the exhaustion of our adrenaline-supplying adrenal glands But what causes Adrenal fatigue. Stress. Lots of it. “Adrenal fatigue is a condition caused by overstimulation of the adrenal glands due to long-term stress
Symptoms of adrenal fatigue
- Fatigue
- Difficulty with morning waking
- Prone to infection and difficulty bouncing back after being sick
- Craving sweet or salty snacks
- Difficulty concentrating or finishing tasks
While supporting your adrenal glands involves looking at stress reduction, sleep quality, and other lifestyle factors.
Adrenal Fatigue: 5 Food to Eat and Avoid
It is not surprising that what you put in your body can either support or compromise adrenal health. All these foods are great options to incorporate alongside other treatment approaches to help you minimize your symptoms, balance your body, and start feeling your best. Drinking plenty of water is also essential. That is because being dehydrated can further stress the adrenals and worsen symptoms
Now that you know more about the foods to enjoy and the foods to avoid, are you ready to start healing adrenal fatigue?
Food to Eat:
- Leafy Greens
- Healthy Fats like ghee, coconut, avocado, nuts and seeds
- Whole Grains
- Banana
- Citrus Fruits
Foods to Avoid:
- Sugar, sweeteners and artificial sweeteners
- Refined carbs
- Caffeine