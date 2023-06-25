Home

Lifestyle

Stress And Anxiety: 5 Foods to Elevate Mood Swings And Improve Mental Well-Being

Anti-anxiety foods: Here are some great food options that are known to reduce stress levels. Read on!

Stress And Anxiety: 5 Foods to Elevate Mood Swings And Improve Mental Well-Being

The foods you eat play an important role in how effectively your nervous system operates and consequently how relaxed or stress you feel throughout the day. High sugar and processed foods negatively affect your blood sugar levels and can generally be considered stress promoting. Certain nutrients in food can keep stress at bay. Among the multiple ways of stress management, eating certain nutrients in food is the best. According to studies, just by being stressed, your bodily requirements for certain nutrients such as vitamins B & C, selenium, magnesium, etc. increase. There are certain anti-anxiety foods that are particularly good at reducing stress levels and relaxing your body and mind.

5 Best Mood-Boosting Foods To Eat When You’re Stressed

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals some best food options to manage anxiety and stress levels:

Ashwagandha: It is best known for stress-lowering effects. Ashwagandha tea before bedtime is a good idea to calm your nerves and prepare for good sleep. This medicinal herb is known to help lower the levels of cortisol, which is popularly known as the stress hormone. Almonds: Packed with vitamin B2, vitamin E, magnesium, and zinc, almonds work as stress relievers. These aid in the production of serotonin, the happy hormone. A2 Milk: It comes from grass-fed cows and offers higher amounts of beneficial antioxidants, such as vitamin E and beta carotene, which help reduce inflammation and fight oxidative stress.‍ Chamomile Tea: A flower that is synonymous with calm and serenity, chamomile tea helps to naturally increase serotonin and melatonin levels in the body, leaving you feeling relaxed. Banana: The B-vitamins in bananas such as folate and vitamin B6 play a vital role in the production of serotonin, which lifts your mood and reduces anxiety.















