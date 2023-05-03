Home

Lifestyle Tips: 5 Habits That Hamper Your Everyday Sleep

Most of us choose to use medication to treat our sleep issues rather than change our lifestyles. Avoid these 5 habits for that uninterrupted sleep



Lifestyle Tips: 5 Habits That Hamper Your Everyday Sleep



Do you struggle to concentrate at work or recall things when you first wake up? Do you feel worn out or exhausted? These are all symptoms of sleep deprivation, which indicate that you are either not receiving enough sleep or sleeping for fewer hours than necessary. One needs a good sleep each day to wake up feeling rejuvenated and active. Numerous actions we take negatively impact our ability to sleep, which unintentionally has an impact on our health. By changing our sleeping patterns, we can significantly raise our quality of life. The Sleep Company co-founder Priyanka Salot shares the list of five behaviours that make it hard to fall asleep. Aside from improving immunity, lowering the risk of diabetes and heart disease, and reducing stress, mood and concentration are all enhanced by getting enough sleep.

5 HABITS THAT HAMPER YOUR SLEEP

Use of Screen Before Bed: We all enjoy using our phones, laptops, and computers in the hours before night, but have you ever questioned why doing so is bad for your health? This is so that the screen’s light won’t interfere with our bodies’ normal sleep cycle. This explains why so many individuals struggle to fall asleep after using their laptops or watching television right before bed. So, in order to get a good night’s sleep, it is advised that you restrict screen time before bed. Working Out Just Before Bed: Exercise is necessary, but it’s not a good idea to work out hard right before bed. Over time, it lowers the quantity and quality of sleep as well as depletes the body’s energy stores. Try stretching or yoga before night instead of working out because these activities are less demanding on your energies and are less rigorous. Mattress Type: It’s critical to avoid placing strain on our muscles and joints at the end of the day. It can be difficult to sleep on a mattress or pillow made of foam. Many people roll and toss in their sleep as a result of mattress pain. Avoiding a memory foam or standard mattress in favour may be a wise decision if you experience sleep interruptions or are perpetually exhausted. High Caffeine Consumption Around Bedtime: While many of us might not be aware of it, coffee use may be keeping us from falling asleep. While it does provide us with the stamina to stay awake, it also causes our minds to race and could make us uneasy. Consuming coffee right before bed or right after dinner is like working against our will, making it harder to fall asleep. Ambience: Ambience is an important factor in a good night’s sleep. People rightly associate bright light as the key hindrance to sleep, but fail to understand that noise is also a major concern. It is extremely difficult to fall asleep when someone is talking loudly in the next room or outside our window. As a result, creating a quiet and supportive bedroom is an important aspect of sleep hygiene.

We must not undervalue the significance of getting enough sleep for preserving a healthy lifestyle. A little effort goes a long way and will significantly affect one’s sleep quality, just like it does in every other situation.

