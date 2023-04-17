Home

5 Healthy Summer Drinks to Refresh And Cool Down in Hot Weather

Summer season has finally arrived. Let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best homemade beverages in order to beat the heat.

Summer season is almost here and the soaring temperatures and humidity are added bonus. It is also a quite time for dehydration and other heat-related issues as your body loses water at a faster pace due to sweating. Water is considered a primary drink. However, you can try out other beverages to make this hot season more fun and bearable.

Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”As we welcome summers, let us refresh and replenish our body with some of the best summer beverages in order to beat the heat.”

5 Homemade Summer Drinks to Beat The Heat This Season:

Sattu is high in iron, manganese, and magnesium and low in sodium, giving rapid energy as well as acting as a cooling agent. It is good for the intestines since it contains a lot of insoluble fibre. It also regulates gas, constipation, and acidity, making it an ideal summer cooler. Made from yogurt with added salt and spices, buttermilk is instrumental in reducing body heat and preventing dehydration. It is full of electrolytes and is one of the best drinks to fight against the heat and loss of water from the body. Buttermilk in summer helps summer-related issues, such as prickly heat and general uneasiness. Bael juice is an energy booster for the harsh summer days that can cool you down. Bael juice is loaded with riboflavin, a B-vitamin that plays a vital role in maintaining the body’s energy supply during hot days. The cucumber mint juice is an excellent and refreshing drink. It can reduce the likelihood of heat stroke with its cooling ability. Coconut water is nature’s gift to mankind as it is an excellent hydrator. The basic ion composition of coconut can replenish the electrolyte of the human body excreted through sweat such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. The cooling effect works miracles on our digestive system and brings down irritation on the stomach lining.

