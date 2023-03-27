Home

Tuberculosis Diet: 5 Immunity-Boosting Foods for Patients Recovering From TB

According to experts, when recovering from TB, it is critical to consume a well-balanced and nutritious diet to help strengthen the immune system.

We all have heard about tuberculosis, generally known as TB. It is an infectious bacterial disease that usually attacks the lungs but, in some cases, TB can affect other parts of the body such as brain and spine. The general line of medical treatment for patients who have active symptoms is a long course of multiple antibiotics. With ongoing medical treatment, working on and improving a patient’s immunity also plays a major role in treating TB. Immunity can be improved with proper nutrition and here’s how you can do that.

5 Immunity-Boosting Foods for Patients Recovering From Tuberculosis:

Protein-rich foods like legumes, beans, milk (fresh organically available), paneer, soybean, chicken, fish, and eggs help in building strength and muscle mass, further improving your immunity. Energy-dense foods like nuts, seeds, nut butters, shakes, smoothies and healthy fats such as ghee, seed oils, and coconut oil help you complete your energy requirement to metabolize antibiotics and fight TB infection. Antioxidant and anti-inflammatory foods including vitamin A, E, C, and D provide you with powerful antioxidants which helps in eliminating free radicals that cause diseases and inflammation in your body. To name a few, you can include carrots, broccoli, tomatoes, green leafy vegetables, and fruits including berries, citrus fruits, apples, mangoes, papaya, etc. However, it is strongly recommended to look out for locally available seasonal fruits and vegetables. Include a variety and your micronutrient requirement will be fulfilled. Since Selenium and Zinc also play a vital role in improving immunity, here are a few suggestions: Brazil nuts, brown rice, beans, mushrooms, legumes, seeds, nuts, etc. Vitamin B complex and fiber: Whole grains, millets (jaun, jowar, ragi, bajra), lentils, and legumes are rich in B vitamins and fiber that improve your energy levels and reduce fatigue caused by TB

Foods to Avoid For TB Patients

While you can include all these foods to improve immunity and fight TB, there are also certain foods that you should avoid:

1. Refined food: Refined flour, white sugar, refined oils

2. Processed and fried foods

3. Excess coffee, tea, or foods/drinks high in caffeine content.

Bottom line is to include a variety of foods. It will help improve your strength, energy levels, and provide an ample amount of macro and micro nutrients to help fight the infection and recover well.

(Inputs: Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder & Head Dietitian, Diet Insight)











