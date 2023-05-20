Home

Heart Health in Summer: 5 Lifestyle Tips to Keep Your Cardiac Health in Check

Heart Health: These easy steps can help you keep your heart functioning properly throughout the summer, allowing you to participate in all the season’s enjoyable activities without risking your health.



Heart Health: The summer season is a time for fun in the sun, physical activity, and family time. It’s crucial to keep in mind, though, that the heat can also present certain threats to our health, notably to our hearts. In addition to forcing your blood vessels to expand in hot weather, your heart must work harder to pump blood, which lowers blood pressure. This could result in lightheadedness, fainting, and in rare circumstances, even a heart attack.

Additionally, high humidity levels could lead to dehydration, which could increase the risk of blood clots, heart palpitations, and heart strain. Therefore, it’s essential to take steps to protect your heart during summer. Dr Waseem Ahmed, Physician at Loop shares that staying hydrated, wearing appropriate clothing, being mindful of your physical activities, avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, and managing stress are critical factors in maintaining your cardiac health during summer.

5 LIFESTYLE TIPS FOR A HEALTHY HEART IN SUMMER

Stay Hydrated: The summer heat can make you sweat more than usual, leading to dehydration. Dehydration can cause your blood to thicken, making your heart work harder to pump it around your body. To avoid this, it’s important to drink plenty of fluids, particularly water. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water a day, and more if you’re physically active. You can also consume water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables to stay hydrated. Physical Activities: Summer is a great time to get outside and enjoy some physical activities like swimming, hiking, or biking. However, it’s important to be mindful of your limits, particularly if you have any heart-related health conditions. Talk to your doctor about what activities are safe for you, and start slowly. Don’t push yourself too hard and take breaks when you need to. If you feel dizzy or experience chest pain, stop immediately and seek medical attention. Weather-Apt Clothing: Wearing appropriate clothing is essential to protect your heart during the summer. Loose-fitting and light-coloured clothing can help you stay cool and prevent overheating. Hats and sunglasses can also help protect your head and eyes from the sun’s harmful rays. If you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, consider using sunscreen to protect your skin. Avoid Excess Alcohol Consumption: Summer can be a time for socializing and having fun with friends and family. However, excessive alcohol consumption can be harmful to your heart. Drinking too much can lead to high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, and damage to your heart muscle. If you do choose to drink, do so in moderation and make sure to stay hydrated. Prioritise Mental Health: Your mental health is just as important as your physical health, particularly when it comes to your heart. Stress, anxiety, and depression can all have a negative impact on your heart health. Take time to relax and do things that you enjoy, such as reading a book, practising yoga, or going for a walk. Talk to your doctor if you’re experiencing any mental health concerns or need help managing stress. Also, invest in a health insurance policy that provides mental health coverage, so that you can access professional help whenever you need it.

Protecting the health of your heart during the summer is all about being mindful of your habits and taking simple precautions. Stay hydrated, be aware of your physical activities, wear appropriate clothing, avoid excessive alcohol consumption, and take care of your mental health.















