5 Lifestyle Tweaks to Manage The Role of New Mom

By: admin

Date:


  Embracing Motherhood: 5 Lifestyle Tweaks to Manage The Role of New Mom

Motherhood is nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. However, following few lifestyle tweaks is all that is required to balance and manage life with newborns.

Embracing Motherhood: 5 Lifestyle Tweaks to Manage The Role of New Mom

Embarking on the journey of motherhood is a rollercoaster ride in itself. From pregnancy to postpartum, care and the onward journey from there, it is not easy to adapt to the new changes. With several changes in the body, emotions and with a little one to nurture, it can be a little overwhelming for new moms in the beginning. After giving birth, new mothers also need to keep a check on their heals so that they can be there for their babies. During this time, it is important to care of health, nutrition, daily routine and more.

Here are few lifestyle changes that new mothers can incorporate to better manage and sail through the new terrain of motherhood:

  1. Protein & Iron rich diet– Incorporating iron-rich and protein rich foods like, leafy vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and fruits are extremely important for the mothers to develop strength and for the child to receive required nutrients from the mother.
  2. Get Regular Exercise – Apart from the fact that it helps you refresh & achieve optimum weight, exercising regularly also helps you to be healthy & energetic.
  3. Stay hydrated – Apart from keeping you hydrated, water also helps in maintaining optimum body weight. Plus, if you are breastfeeding, additional water intake will prevent you from getting dehydrated, which is a common concern during this phase of your life. Drinking a glass of water every time you breastfeed is a great tip to remember to combat this.
  4. Prioriotise your sleep schedule – As a new mom, you may not be able to get a total of eight hours of sleep at night, but you can certainly take advantage of those daytime naps.
  5. Avoid strict diets, stick to a simple meal- Stay away from Fad diets and calorie count, rather focus more on intaking enough of healthy and nutritious that will help you and your baby to grow stronger.










