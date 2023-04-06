Home

5 Natural Ways to Cure After-Party Hangover, And How Long Will it Last

Hangovers can look pretty bad for some people and that is not a pleasant feeling. Here are some effective natural home cures that may alleviate the discomfort.

A good fun party with dear ones, some alcohol and food can become a headache the next day for many. Yes, we are talking about hangovers. What is a hangover, you ask? A day that begins with throbbing headaches, fatigue, and weakness after a night of too much alcohol is a hangover. The hangover experience is different for everyone. People endure different symptoms and cure works differently for some people. Honestly, it is not a great feeling. Are you worried about how you would show up for work? Or how to face your parents the next day? Fret not, there are few naturally cure tips that might help alleviate the discomfort of hangovers just by staying at home.

How Long Hangovers Last? Well, it is a different experience for everyone. People suffer with different severity levels and it also depends on how much alcohol you have consumed, how badly are you dehydrated etc. However, it may last from 24 hours or less to about 72 hours. But, please note that it is different for different people and depends on how your body has consumed and is coping with it.

Effects of Hangover

Dehydration: Because alcohol is diuretic, it leads more urination and eventually causes more dehydration leading to other effects too.

A person may suffer from gastrointestinal effects like diarrhea, nausea, puking etc

It affects the electrolyte imbalance in the body too.

Effects on quality of sleep

Leads to low glucose production, lowering blood sugar levels

Natural Hangover Cures

Drink Up! Rehydrating is important because high alcohol consumption leads to dehydration. Drink herbal tea, juice and water at a regular pace. Have a bite: Alcohol can lower sugar levels and we need to compensate for that. So, take carbohydrates and have some healthy yet light food. Take Rest: Sleep is underrated yet one of the most important things. The more you sleep better, it will help reduce fatigue and weakness. Take supplements for vitamin and minerals to reinstate the energy and nutritious level in the body In case, the headache, dizziness and other symptoms are getting severe, consult a doctor and only then take any medication

4 Effective Food options for hangover cure:

Coconut water will help re-establish the electrolyte levels.

will help re-establish the electrolyte levels. Watermelon, oranges and bananas are some good fruit options that will help with magnesium, vitamin C.

are some good fruit options that will help with magnesium, vitamin C. Ginger is an effective home remedy for nausea and dizziness.

is an effective home remedy for nausea and dizziness. Otameals are a good source of energy levels. It helps with blood sugar levels and fatigue











