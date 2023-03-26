Home

Health

Cholesterol Diet: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Food Options to Boost Good Cholesterol Levels

Exercise is not the only way to boost good cholesterol, Here are some healthy food options that you can add in your diet too.

Cholesterol Diet: 5 Nutritionist-Approved Food Options to Boost Good Cholesterol Levels

As we all know that eating foods that have been highly processed can increase your risk of developing a number of diseases linked to your lifestyle, including high cholesterol. Although we have heard that having more cholesterol is unhealthy, we must tell you that there is also good cholesterol. There are two types of cholesterol- Low density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol: the ‘bad’ cholesterol. LDL cholesterol is “bad” because it adheres to the walls of your arteries when levels are high. High density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol: the ‘good’ cholesterol. As it removes “bad” cholesterol from your blood vessels, HDL cholesterol is ‘healthy.’ And how do you boost good cholesterol in body? While exercise and a healthy lifestyle is the key to it, food too plays a major role in it.

Celebrity nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shared a list of healthy food ingredients that can help increase good cholesterol levels. She says ”Exercise is not the only way you can raise your good cholesterol—you can also add these foods to your diet.”

5 Healthy Foods to Boost Good Cholesterol Levels

Chia seeds: Chia seeds are a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and other healthy nutrients. Adding chia seeds to your diet may help lower LDL levels and decrease blood pressure. Barley: The chewy whole grain is another great way to get your fill of beta glucan, the soluble fibre that can help in better HDL to LDL ratio Walnuts: The fat found in walnuts is mainly omega-3 fats, a type of monounsaturated fatty acid that has heart-protective qualities. Thus walnuts, lower total blood cholesterol and increase HDL [good cholesterol]. Coconut oil: Coconut oil has been shown to raise cholesterol levels — the good and the bad kinds. And in truth, medium-chain triglycerides make up only a small amount of the fatty acids in coconut oil. Soybean: The vegetarian equivalent of meat, soybean bursts with the goodness of unsaturated fat, fibre, and protein. Also, the isoflavones in soy increase HDL levels and if phytoestrogens reduce LDL levels and triglycerides, thus improving your lipid profile.











