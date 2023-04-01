Home

Skin Care Tips: 5 Nutritious Foods to Boost Collagen Production

According to dermatologists and skin experts, collagen is the most important protein known for building block of healthy skin.

Collagen is a type of protein found in one’s body. Are you aware? It is present in muscles, bones, tendons, blood vessels, and the digestive system. As per various dermatologists, collagen is the most important protein known for building block of healthy skin. According to Healthline, Collagen is present in tendons, fat, and ligaments, among other places. It helps the pieces of our bodies to fit together, and is crucial to the strength of our bone structure. When collagen levels are healthy, cells that contain collagen take on a strong and youthful appearance. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics spoke to India.com and revealed 5 healthy foods that can help in boosting your skin’s collagen.



5 Collagen-Producing Foods For a Healthier And Glowing Skin

Antioxidants: Help safeguard the body from free radicals and even chemicals, such as those in tobacco smoke which are responsible for introducing free radicals into the body. You will be surprised to know that antioxidants will help to revitalize the skin by increasing collagen production. So, eat blueberries, beetroot, radish, lettuce, sweet potatoes, greens, kale, asparagus, broccoli, and carrots. Vitamin C: Can also help with collagen production and it is an antioxidant that allows the protection of collagen production from harmful UV rays and even pollution. Vitamin C serum can also gives a youthful appearance. Therefore, you should include citrus fruits, eggs, black currants, bell peppers, kiwi, oranges, grapefruit, papaya, tomatoes, guava, and chicken in your diet. Aloe Vera: Aloe vera allows to boost collagen formation when applied to a wound. Not only this, but it also stimulates skin regeneration by strengthening collagen connection to increase collagen synthesis in the skin. You can use it in the form of a cream, gel, or supplement after consulting dermat. Retinol Or Peptides: Using skin care products consisting of retinol (vitamin A derivative) and peptides (short chains of amino acids) can do the trick. A retinol or peptide-infused cream and serum helps in increasing the collagen production of the skin. Using a good sunscreen recommended by the doctor: It is a known fact that collagen damage happens due to sunlight. Choosing a spectrum SPF 30 to generate collagen production, and reapplying it can be beneficial for you. It is a good idea to speak to a doctor who will guide you regarding the foolproof measures. Avoid using any products without the knowledge of expert.











