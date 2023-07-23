  • 6291968677
Fashion & Lifestyle

5 Parenting Tips to Raise Your Kids in a Junk-Free Environment

July 23, 2023


  Childhood Obesity: 5 Parenting Tips to Raise Your Kids in a Junk Food-Free Environment

One of the biggest worries of a parent is to make their kids eat nutritious and healthy meals. However, kids usually get fussy and enjoy more of fried, sugary foods that can cause severe obesity in childhood.

Childhood Obesity: 5 Parenting Tips to Raise Your Kids in a Junk Food-Free Environment
Childhood Obesity: 5 Parenting Tips to Raise Your Kids in a Junk Food-Free Environment

When you have a child, each tiny milestone of theirs’ brings you happiness and joy. Be it the first time they grab your finger or the first few steps they take, each development makes your heart leap with joy. But, with each new step, parents are also constantly worried about their health and well-being. Parenting is often challenging and takes ample hard work and responsibilities, especially for the new parents as the formative years of children hold the utmost importance to shape their lives.

One of the biggest worries of a parent is to make their kids eat nutritious and healthy meals that help them to grow. However, Kids often get fussy and demand junk food with unhealthy fats and added sugars. They also increase children’s chances of developing childhood obesity which causes multiple risk factors for many health complications in later life. Dr. Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi, a parenting coach, educator, and founder of Get Set Parent spoke to IANS and shared few ideas to raise your kids in a junk food-free environment:

5 Ways to Deal With Your Child’s Junk Food Consumption:

  1. Be an example for kids to follow: Children often imitate their parents and look up to them for everything. Hence, it is very important to make sure you are setting a good example by choosing nutritious, home-cooked meals over fast food. Show them that healthy eating can be delicious and can make all the difference.
  2. Converse and educate: Teach your kids about the importance of a balanced diet and explain the negative effects of excessive fast-food consumption. Help them understand the nutritional value of whole foods and the consequences of consuming a lot of processed foods.
  3. Involve them in meal planning and preparation: Get your children actively involved in meal planning and preparation, ask for their suggestions, and try to implement them. Let them pick out fruits and vegetables at the grocery store and help in the kitchen. This will give them a sense of ownership and make them more likely to enjoy healthier meals.
  4. Limit fast food as a treat: Instead of completely saying no to fast food, consider it as an occasional treat rather than a regular meal option. Set clear rules about how often it can be consumed, such as once a week or for special occasions.
  5. Make healthy snacks accessible: Keep a variety of healthy snacks readily available for your child to choose from. Stock the pantry with options like fresh fruits, cut vegetables, whole grain crackers, and yogurt. Limit the availability of processed snacks and sugary treats.
  6. Choose healthier alternatives: When eating out, choose restaurants offering healthier options or a wider range of choices. Look for places that have salads, grilled options, and fresh ingredients. Encourage your kids to make healthier choices by explaining the benefits of those options.

Remember that changes in eating habits may not happen overnight. Be patient, consistent, and supportive as you work towards improving your child’s eating habits and patterns for a better and healthier tomorrow.










Source link

