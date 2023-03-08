Home

Yoga For Women: 5 Powerful Asanas That Young Women Must Do Daily

Yoga For Women: Yoga always helps in calming the mind and body. Just 30 minutes of daily yoga can help take a healthy curve in a rather not so healthy lifestyle many of us live in.

Yoga For Women: Ladies and ladies, we all know how we undergo several bodily changes from menstrual cycles to menopause to pregnancy. Juggling all the work we tend to keep our basic health requirements at bay. Given the contemporary lifestyle wherein we have to sit for long hours, there is increased screen time and all the other aspects of a sedentary lifestyle that make it all the more important to care for self. You don’t want to hit the gym, it is fine, don’t. But what you can do by yourself is some dedicated yoga. It is universal knowledge that yoga is a calming, relaxing and helpful therapy for the body that can help with chronic pain issues too. Practicing yoga for few minutes everyday can help improve your health.

Chakravakasana or Cat-Cow Pose

This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck. For this one needs to get on all fours and place their wrists underneath your shoulders and your knees underneath your hips. Inhale as you look up and let your stomach drop down toward the mat. Exhale as you tuck your chin into your chest, draw your navel toward your spine, and arch your spine toward the ceiling.

Child pose

It may look like you’re resting, but Child’s pose is an active stretch that helps elongate the back. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. Start on all fours with your arms stretched out straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes (butt muscles) come to rest just above — but not touching — your heels.

Bridge Pose

This yoga pose aids in strengthening your body and improving balance too. It is said to be one of the most helpful positions for heart blockage. Lie down on your back and place your feet wide apart. Now, press down your feet firmly and lift yourself off the mat. You can place your arms to the side with your palms facing downwards on the floor.

Bhujangasan

Also goes by the name as cobra pose, Bhujangasana majorly aims at the abdominal region. It helps in blood circulation , strengthens back and promotes heart health. One must lie down on the stomach, stretch their legs and lift their chest up with both hands on the sides.

Adho Mukha Asana or Downward facing Dog

This traditional forward bend can be restful and rejuvenating. Practicing this pose can help relieve back pain and sciatica. It helps to work out imbalances in the body and improves strength











