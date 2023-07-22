Home

Health

Yoga For Brain Health: 5 Powerful Asanas to Boost Memory And Concentration

Yoga and meditation is one of the best ways to achieve the zen mode and improve cognitive function.

In the contemporary hustle culture, there is a lot of stress on the brain. Too much stress, and anxiety often leads to cognitive decline and affect health adversely as well. How does one deal with such stress-inducing culture? A calm and composed demeanour is what is required to deal with such an environment. Yoga and meditation is one of the ancient practises that can help us achieve that after work zen mode.

Here are a few yoga asanas to practise to help increase memory and concentration.

Halasana or Plow Pose: This yoga asana is beneficial for blood circulation, helps relieve stress and relaxes body. Further, it helps with the nervous system and cognitive function. For this, the first one needs to lie down on their back with hands by the side. then, gently bring your knees towards your chest and try to take your legs to slant over your head. Try to touch the floor over your head with your feet, if possible. Meanwhile, ensure that hands are placed by the side only. Vrikshasana- Tree Pose: In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in a perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in Namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull Sarvangasana: Lie down on your back first. Place arms by the side. Then, slowly lift your legs off the ground towards the sky. next, gently lift your pelvis and back and support it with your hands, Place your arm on the ground and support with your palms. This asana helps improve brain function.















