5 Powerful Asanas to Strengthen Immunity Post-Recovery

Continue reading this article as we share effective yoga asanas for post-dengue recovery to improve your overall health.

Dengue Recovery Tips: 5 Powerful Asanas to Strengthen Immunity Post-Recovery

Recently, a spike in dengue cases has been observed in several cities of India. The rising number of dengue cases have alarmed the authorities to take preventive measures. According to the World Health Organization, “Dengue causes a wide spectrum of diseases. This can range from subclinical disease (people may not know they are even infected) to severe flu-like symptoms in those infected. Although less common, some people develop severe dengue, which can be any number of complications associated with severe bleeding, organ impairment and/or plasma leakage. Severe dengue has a higher risk of death when not managed appropriately.”

Some people develop severe dengue, which can be any number of complications associated with severe bleeding, organ impairment and/or plasma leakage. Dengue fever symptoms include muscle pain, bone pain, join pain, rashes, high temperature, throbbing headache, vomiting and nausea. It can create serious health problems since it weakens the immunity system, and as a result, the person may experience serious problems after recovery. The side effects of dengue post-recovery stay for a month and some of its common symptoms are severe weakness, joint muscle pain, loss of appetite, weight, hair fall and skin rash. But, good nutrition, rest, and gentle yoga asanas can help in post-recovery. Even if you are fine and healthy, a couple of yoga asanas won’t cause harm. So, practice these yoga asanas slowly to strengthen immunity post-recovery.

5 Effective Asanas For Post-Dengue Recovery

Vajrasana

  • Sit on your knees and rest your pelvis on your heels.
  • Make sure that your heels are slightly apart from each other
  • Place your palms on your thighs
  • Straighten your back and look forward

Malasana

  • Stand straight with your arms by the sides
  • Slowly, bend your knees to lower the pelvis and place it over your heels
  • Make sure that the feet remain flat on the floor

Dhanurasana

  • Begin on your stomach
  • Fold your knees to grab onto your ankles with your palms
  • Inhale and lift your legs and arms up as much as you can
  • Balance on your stomach
  • Look up and hold the posture

Savithri asana

  • Drop your knees to the ground gently and keep your upper body straight
  • Start with Sukshma Vyayam or subtle exercises to warm up the body
  • Stretch your arms up to the sky with palms hovering shoulder distance from and facing each other
  • Look forward and hold

Vrikshasana

  • Stand tall, and place one foot on the opposite inner thigh, either above or below the knee. Open the leg to the side
  • Bring your hands to prayer and stay for five to eight breaths.
  • This pose helps leg and abdominal strength










