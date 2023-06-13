Home

Saffron Benefits For Mental Health: 5 Reasons Golden Threads of Kesar Should Be Woven In Your Diet

Sunshine spice, or kesar, as we say, is undoubtedly one of the expensive spices but is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

More often than not, our kitchen shelf is full of things that may help us with various health issues. It is more about how well we know our herbs and spices. right off the kitchen shelf, another spice saffron has several The golden threads of saffron are considered on of the most expensive spices in the world. The fact that a lot of labour-intensive harvesting method goes behind kesar, affects its price. Saffron is harvested by hand from the Crocus sativus flower, commonly known as the saffron crocus. The term “saffron” applies to the flower’s thread-like structures called stigma. This expensive spice also goes by the name, ‘ sunshine spice’ mainly because of its colour.

Inhouse Anti-Oxidant – According to Healthline, saffron has plant compounds that act as antioxidants and protect cells and the body against oxidative stress. Saffron as Anti-Depressant – The sunshine spice is also known to have benefits for mental health. It is regarded to be suitable for uplifting mood and acting as an anti-depressant. There are various studies that have concluded why saffron is beneficial for mental health, however, there still needs to be more research to back up the positive effects of kesar for depression and other mental health issues. Medicinal Purpose: Saffron is a stimulant tonic and very effective to treat colds and fevers. Good For Immunity – This spice is rich in carotenoids, which is believed to improve immunity. Saffron is one of the richest sources of riboflavin and Vitamin B that helops you maintain a healthy immune system. Lower PMS symptoms – Helps reduce PMS symptoms like anxiety and lowered levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Memory Function – Saffron contains two chemicals, crocin and crocetin, which according to studies help in learning and memory function.

