5 Reasons Why Gemstones Fail Despite Trying Everything

Has it happened to you that you started wearing a gemstone and it didn’t work for you? Well, there could be reasons more than one behind it. Here’s something from the expert.

Astrology behind gemstones: Gemstones are the beautiful gift of nature to humanity and can assist humans in enhancing their aura energy and improving their life purpose.

As per a retrospective study of NumroVani among around 10,000 Indians across India, four in five people have leveraged the benefits of gemstones in their lives at least once. However, the same study also reveals that one in two people felt that gemstones were not able to add significant value to their lives.

Let us peep into five reasons why these gemstones were not able to deliver the expected results.

Not Considering Muhurta While Making and Wearing Gemstones

“Those who act at the right moment achieve success in their endeavors. The wise consider the Muhurta to be the essence of time. By choosing the auspicious Muhurta, one can conquer obstacles and accomplish their goals” – Yajurveda and Rig Veda. In the process of making gemstone rings or pendants, it is absolutely essential to choose the right muhurta for making them as well as the right muhurta for wearing them. The suitability of that muhurta as per the individual’s Date of Birth and Name is absolutely essential.

Not Considering Shape and Sacred Geometry While Selecting Gemstones:

Quite often, people select gemstones based on their weight; however, the shape of gemstones is often ignored. The shapes are reciprocated representations of elements and have the potential to impact the overall effect of gemstones in life. For instance, the triangle represents fire elements, whereas the Oval represents water elements. One must consider shape symmetry while selecting gemstones

Not Considering the golden ratio while selecting gemstones

The weight of the gemstone and the weight of a person need to align together in a ratio referred to as the Golden Ratio, aka the Money Magnet Ratio. Furthermore, the weight of a gemstone is also dependent on its shape, the metal in which it is being worn, and the form in which it is being worn.

For instance, the same gemstone worn as a pendant and ring need to be of different weights to deliver optimum results.

Not Considering Pran Pratishtha of Gemstones

Another important aspect of the gemstone is to do a proper pran pratistha of the gemstone with the respective mantras prior to wearing it. As per principles, every gemstone needs proper pran pratistha with at least 5 Lakh mantras of the respective grah devta (due to Kalyuga). Based on my personal experience, the 1.25 Crore Mantra gives a winning edge to gemstones.

Lack of Faith in the Gemstone and Person-Giving Remedy:

The subconscious human mind is the most powerful thing in this world, and it has the potential to transform anything. One must have blind faith in the gemstone and the person giving the remedy to reap the best benefits from it.

