Home

Health

Nutrition in Food: 5 Reasons Why Knowing Nutritional Value of Your Diet is Important

The human body needs different nutrients to thrive like proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water.

Healthy diet, nutrient-rich food, and balanced diet is all terms we have heard and talk about almost every day. Bur how well do we comprehend it and apply it in practical life. Do you know how much nutrients you consume in a day? Or if your lunch, dinner or breakfast comprises of the required nutritional value? Not much, right? Well, we should. A healthy body bodes a healthy mind and lifestyle. Nutrition is an essential aspect of achieving the same and its importance cannot be overstated. From waking up in the morning to the time we are all done with the hustle at night, our body helps us function. The term nutrition comes from nutrients itself which the body gets from the food we eat or the supplements we take. Choosing the right nutrition value is key to leading a healthy life.

Without the right nutrition, the body can grow weak or fall ill. Without proper nutrition, the body can miss crucial development milestones including the physical and mental tasks we need to take care of and the right nutrition is the fuel for that.

4 Reasons Why Nutritional of Value of Food is Important

The human body needs different nutrients to thrive like proteins, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals, fiber and water. Here’s why nutritional value in food is important –

Better immunity – Our immune system functions on essential vitamins and minerals. Eating meals with proper nutrition values ensures that the body is protected against common diseases and has the strength to fight the same. Nutritional value in food aids the immune system in guarding against illnesses and immunodeficiency problems. In the long term, the right nutritional value also helps in combatting chronic diseases. Taking preventive measures with nutritional food reduces the risk of developing chronic diseases like heart blockages, kidney failure etc. Weight management – Nutrition does not have to do anything with looking a certain way. Rather, it is about feeling healthy. Taking care of nutritional value in food helps in weight management as obesity is often a precursor for many health issues. Watching the intake of nutrients is not about following fad diets, but eating a nutritious diet that boosts optimal body function. Mental health – A healthy lifestyle is as much about physical health as it is about mental health. When the mind and body are in sync, we can go through life with energy and zeal. Eating the right foods with the right nutritional value can make you happy. Nutrients such as iron and omega-3 fatty acids are down to boost good mood. These nutrients contribute to over-all better mental well-being. Sleep cycle – Often taken for granted, a healthy sleep cycle is a key contributor to a healthy life. Getting the right amount of nutrients help the body and mind calm down and follow a regular sleep cycle. Indulging in the right nutritional value also promotes energy levels and restorative capabilities.

Understanding what nutrients your body needs is important. To find the nutritional value of our food ask the right questions. Consult a reliable nutrition expert to determine the nutrient content of your food. Indulge in food that is good for your body and supplies it the essential nutrients.

How to Understand Nutritional Value of Food?

Measure the weight of the food in grams and multiply the weight of the food by the nutrient content of each nutrient to determine the total amount of that nutrient in the food. This is for foods that do not come with nutrition value mentioned. Besides this, adding daily supplements in the diet ensures that your body receives the daily nutrients that are vital for its function.

Calculating the nutritional value of food can be a little complex so consult reliable nutrient databases or experts.

(With inputs from Iron Asylum, India’s leading Marketer and Manufacturer in Nutrition segment)











