Pineapple Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why This Tropical Fruit Should Be In Your Diet

Pineapple Benefits: Pine shaped with green tufts and prickly to touch – Pineapples- are tropical fruits. These can trace their origin to South America where their shape of being like a pine cone, got them the moniker. The yellow, juicy sweet and sour fruit are power packed with nutrients, antioxidants and so much more. This fruit has some really great health benefits that most of us are unaware about. Also known as Annans Comosus, pineapple can be served in different course meals from breakfast to deserts.

May Help In Digestion: It is a great source of fiber and supports gut health. The enzymes in pineapple are known as bromelain that help in the process of digestion. May Help With Wounds: While there is still more research required, some stuies seem to suggest that bromelain has certain anti-inflammatory properties that may help post injury with swelling or anything else. Immunity Booster: Apparently, pineapple has been used for its medicinal purposes for centuries now. It contain vitamins, mineral, antioxidants that help enhance immune system and reduce inflammation. Might Ease Arthiritis: The bromelain enzymes help fight pain and swelling and are said to be good addition diet in case of arthirits. The anti-flammatory properties might help to ease the pain a little bit. May Reduce Cancer: According to report by Healthline, pineapple compounds has the potential to reduce risk of cancer by reducing oxidative stress.

Therefore, pineapple is a tropical fruit that can bee consumed in form of cut fruits or juice or sometimes is used in deserts too. However, some people tend to have allergy from the fruit. Hence, it is important to keep a check if you face any issues after consuming it.

