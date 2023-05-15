Home

Curd Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Store Dahi in Matki ‘Earthen Pots’

Scientists have proven that storing curd in earthen pots, or ‘matki,’ as it is commonly known, has numerous health benefits.

Curd is one of the most healthy, wholesome and delicious foods that is an essential part of every Indian home. Setting perfect curd is actually an art, and using an earthen pot for curd setting is an ancient practice that was accidentally discovered during the Neolithic Period. While steel or glass bowls are widely used to set curd, using a clay pot for setting curd is considered wiser. It can enhance the flavours and make the food even better. According to Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja ”Making curd in a mitti (clay) vessel has been a traditional practice in many parts of the world for centuries. There are several benefits to using a mitti vessel to make curd, including:”

Mineral-rich: Mitti vessels are made of natural clay, which contains several minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and iron. These minerals can leach into the curd, making it more nutritious.

Probiotics: Curd made in clay vessels contains a higher concentration of probiotics compared to curd made in other materials. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that aid digestion and boost immunity. The porous nature of the clay allows air to circulate, which helps in the fermentation process of the curd. It also helps in the absorption of excess water from the curd, making it thicker and creamier.

Gives a Unique Earthy Flavour: A clay plot gives your curd a distinct earthy flavour that you won’t find any other container. The flavour is subtle enough not to overpower the curd’s inherent flavour while still making it delicious.

Alkaline Substance: Using, dairy products are acidic in nature. However when you make curd in an eathern pot, alkaline substitutes get added to it that balance its acidity.

Thicker Consistency: When you prepare curd in an earthern pot, it usually comes out with thicker consistency. This is because clay pots are porous and can absorb water.















