Summer Guide 101: 5 Refreshing Fragrances to Beat The Scorching Heat

You can simply beat the heat and have a wonderful summer aroma experience at home with the right house fragrance!

As the temperatures rise and the sun shines brighter this summer, it’s important to find fragrances that can keep you feeling fresh and your home cool all day long. While staying indoors to beat the heat this summer, the right home fragrances can transport you to a tropical paradise, a refreshing seashore or ocean breeze, or even a lush green garden. Summer fragrances are those which are specifically designed to evoke a sense of freshness and lightness, perfect for the warm weather season. Kiran Ranga, MD, Ripple Fragrances (IRIS Home Fragrances) share the top five summer home fragrances that are perfect to beat the heat this year.

5 SUMMER FRAGRANCES TO BEAT THE SCORCHING HEAT!

Ocean Dream: The ocean-dream fragrance will provide a refreshing experience that will envelop you in a cool and minty wave of freshness this summer to beat the heat at one’s home. This will keep you revitalized and energized all day long during the summer months with a sense of freshness it brings to your home surroundings. Lemongrass: With the arrival of summer, there’s nothing more refreshing than the scent of lemongrass in one’s home. This crisp and citrusy fragrance is a perfect antidote to fatigue and will energize you, while also having the added benefit of improving your mood and concentration levels. The lemongrass fragrance strikes the perfect balance between being soothing and rejuvenating, making it a must-have scent for one’s bedroom and bathroom this summer season. Pina Colada: The summer season calls for a refreshingly fruity tropical aroma, and nothing fits the bill better than this scent. Its top notes feature the sweet and tropical essence of banana and pineapple, followed by middle notes of creamy coconut, and base notes of powder. Its fruity and coconut-y aroma also has a way of making you feel closer to nature, providing a refreshing and rejuvenating experience that is perfect for the summer season. Citronella: When it comes to refreshing scents for the summer season, a herbal and dewy fragrance like citronella is just what you need to add some pep to your step. Its top notes feature a blend of floral and citrus scents, followed by aldehydic, citrus, and camphor middle notes, with base notes of powder. Additionally, its sharp tint keeps mosquitoes and other insects at bay, making it a multipurpose fragrance that’s perfect for the outdoors such as your garden during the summer season. Tangerine: During the summer season, the fragrance of tangerine can add a fresh, floral, and citrusy aroma to your home surroundings, rejuvenating your senses. Its mood-boosting properties can reduce anxiety and stress, providing a refreshing and relaxing experience. The citrusy scent of tangerine is also an excellent way to deodorize your room, leaving it smelling clean and fresh.

When it comes to home fragrances, there’s an array of fragrances available to suit everyone’s taste, ranging from fresh and crisp aquatic scents to zesty and invigorating ones, and from fruity and tropical to herbal and dewy aromas.















