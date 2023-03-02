5 Simple Ways to Elevate Any Basic Outfit

Basic outfits can be monotonous and boring, however there are always ways to make them interesting and stylish. From accessorizing, balancing the outfits to wearing monochromatic with a pop of colour, we have curated 5 simple tips for you that can elevate your basic outfit in a jiffy.



Basic outfits can get boring and monotonous over time but there are always ways to spice them up a little bit and make them more stylish.

So here are few ways to style your clothes and make them look anything but basic.

1. Tuck it in :

Whether you are wearing a basic top with jeans or shirt with trouser or jeans, make sure to always tuck in. Sounds clichéd but can lift up your basic outfit in a jiffy. Tucking in helps to give you are more neat and sharper look, it also elongates your legs and make you look more taller and slimmer.

2. Accessorize :

Whether it’s adding small dainty jewellery or stacking up necklaces together or mixing metals, accessorizing is the best way of adding little stylish details to your outfit without going overboard.

3. Monotones with a pop of colour :

Monochromatic look is the best way to look more put together without too much effort. Basically adorning a single colour outfit from tip to toe and adding a pop of colour to it. You can add colour pop through whatever way you like, whether it’s adding a red colour bag on black on black outfit ort a neon scarf or hells with the same.

4. Belt it up :

Whether its adding little definition to your body frame by cinching up your waist or breaking the monotony in your outfit, adding a belt can be great way to make your outfit look more put together and effortlessly stylish.

5. A well balanced outfit :

Your top wear and bottom wear should be of contrasting fit. That means, if you are wearing a fitted crop top, go with long flared or mom’s jeans, likewise with a skinny jeans go for a structured or flared top. This can make your outfit look more flattering and well- balanced.

With these tips, you are going to look anything but basic. Do try these tips and let us know your views on the same.



