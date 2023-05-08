Real red flags for dating are typically a little more complicated than habits you may pass off as quirky behaviors.



5 Solid Red Flags to Not Ignore in a Relationship



While there can never be a perfect relationship, it’s crucial to be aware of the small details that could indicate larger issues. You might not be mindful of the warning signs if you’re dating someone new, have been with someone for a while, are married, or even in a long-term relationship. Relationship red flags are cautionary indicators that you and your spouse may have harmful patterns or behaviours.

People that display red flags in relationships should be avoided, but what specific warning signals should we be on the lookout for? Life coach and relationship expert Dr Chandni Tugnait says, “Red flags in a relationship can come in many forms, from constantly being ignored or disrespected, to failure to communicate or an unwillingness to compromise. If you recognize any of these red flags early on, act fast — they might be warning signs of something more serious.” The expert further reveals six red flags in a relationship that should not be ignored.

5 RED FLAGS IN A RELATIONSHIP THAT CAN NOT BE IGNORED:

Lack of Communication: If your partner is unwilling or unable to effectively communicate with you, it may be a red flag. Good communication is a key component of a healthy relationship. Disrespect: If your partner consistently shows a lack of respect for you, your feelings, or your boundaries, it may be a red flag. Jealousy: While a little bit of jealousy can be normal in a relationship, excessive jealousy can be toxic and may indicate deeper issues of insecurity or possessiveness. Lack of Effort: If you feel like you are putting more effort into the relationship than your partner, it may be a red flag. A healthy relationship requires both partners to be invested and engaged. Unhealthy Behaviour: If your partner engages in self-destructive behaviours, such as substance abuse, gambling or gaslighting, it may be a red flag. Be supportive of your partner, but also prioritize your well-being.

