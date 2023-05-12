Home

5 Spices to Keep Your Body Cool And Healthy in Summer

Many spices are known to treat stomach-related conditions including indigestion and bloating in the summer and to have a cooling impact on the body.

The intense summer heat might affect your energy levels and slow down digestion. For the proper operation of your body and mind during the warmer months, it is essential to keep your body cool. However, the long-term benefits of naturally cooling foods will assist you in controlling body temperatures rather than the momentary respite provided by ice cream and shakes. In the summer, spices are essential because of their flavour and health advantages. They have a number of therapeutic qualities that can enhance digestion, increase immunity, and guard against ailments brought on by the heat. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Certain spices can help keep your body cool and healthy in the heat.” The health expert lists several healthy spices we should consume this summer to make it easier for us to include healthy summer dishes into our diets.

5 SPICES TO KEEP YOUR BODY COOL IN SCORCHING SUMMER

Cumin: It has thermogenic properties that give your body temp and metabolism a boost too. Due to cumin aldehyde, which is stimulated by our salivary glands and enables the principal digestion of food. Fennel Seeds: One of the spices known to be reducing body heat is Fennel seeds. Not many know but it has a high cooling effect. The powerful antioxidants in fennel, such as vitamin C and quercetin, can help reduce inflammation and levels of inflammatory markers. Coriander: It has diaphoretic properties which aids in inducing perspiration and brings down the inner temperature and keeps it cool and fresh. Cardamom: Active compounds present in cardamom can detoxify unwanted chemicals and toxins from the body. This tones down the body heat from within. Mint: It contains menthol, an aromatic compound with sweet and spicy flavours. Menthol triggers cold-sensitive receptors in the skin, resulting in a cooling sensation that feels super fresh.

Additionally, spices have been shown to help with digestion and have anti-inflammatory qualities. They aid in heart disease prevention and blood sugar regulation. They are also known to treat stomach-related conditions including indigestion and bloating and have a cooling impact on the body.















