Gut Health: 5-Step Morning Routine For Good Digestion

Gut Health: Just few lifestyle changes can help go a long and healthy way with our digestive process.

Gut Health: “Good gut health is important,” is one statement that we have heard often. The word ‘gut health’ also sounds sophisticated, right? But how many of us actually comprehend the true meaning of it? A good gut health means having the right amount of good bacteria or microbes in the digestive tract. It would further help in gastrointestinal health. While these microorganism are ‘micro’ but have major impact on our overall health. From digestion, the immune system, to moods, gut health impacts overall body. Also, gut microbes are paramount for survival too.

There are several ways to maintain good digestion. A routine helps to maintain discipline and discipline goes a long way. In order to have maintain a good gut health, here is a morning routine to follow.

5-Step Morning Routine for Gut Health

Start your day with a glass of water: It enhances the digestive process and reduces the chances of dehydration. Consider a Supplement: Prebiotics are foods that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Prebiotics are found in foods such as apples, artichokes, bananas, barley, oats, chia and flax seeds, garlic and onions, roots vegetables, beans and legumes. Start With Pro Gut Health food: High-fiber foods are essential for digestion. Include more veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds in your diet for enhancing the digestive process. Get Some Exercise: Exercising is extremely important as it helps with the metabolism process. Good metabolism means good digestion too. Meditation: It is a good way to practise mindfulness and it also will help alleviate the stress that is not good for the the gut. Limit your sugar & processed food intake: Refined sugar can upset the gut microbiota. A diet high in processed foods and added sugars can decrease the number of good bacteria in your gut and feed the bad ones.











