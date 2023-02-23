Home

Diet For Happy Mood: 5 Superfoods to Boost Serotonin Levels Naturally

If you are suffering from low serotonin levels it can cause depression, anxiety, insomnia, overthinking, negative thoughts and other mental health conditions. Here are 5 right serotonin-rich foods that can help.

Serotonin Diet: Serotonin is a hormone in the body for mood regulation and is also considered a key factor in overall mental health. If you are suffering from low serotonin levels it can cause depression, anxiety, insomnia, overthinking, negative thoughts and other mental health conditions. Serotonin basically can have an effect on your mood and overall behaviour and the chemical is commonly linked to feeling good and living longer.

People treat low serotonin levels with proper medication, while there are other ways too. For natural approach to possibly increase your serotonin levels, you can try eating foods that contain tryptophan. Foods rich in tryptophan, an amino acid helps increase serotonin production and also has a positive effect on your mood and overall health. To talk more about serotonin diet, Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals 5 superfoods that actually help in boosting serotonin levels.

5 Superfoods to Boost Serotonin Levels For Better Mental Health:

Bananas contain an amino acid called tryptophan. Our body uses tryptophan to produce 5-HTP, the compound that makes serotonin and melatonin, two mood and sleep-regulating neurotransmitters. Almonds pack a lot of nutrients, including folate and magnesium. Magnesium plays a large role in the development of serotonin, which is a major contributor to feelings of happiness in your brain. Almonds are also rich in vitamins B2 and E which help bolster the immune system during times of stress. A2 milk contains tryptophan which is an amino acid that produces serotonin, thereby playing an important role in regulating sleep patterns and mood. Pineapple contains tryptophan to boost serotonin in the brain. Additionally, pineapple contains the protein bromelain, which comes with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Soy products are rich sources of tryptophan.

Lovneet Batra ends by writing ”Remember that these foods must be combined with healthy carbohydrates in order to affect serotonin levels.”











