5 Superfoods to Improve Your Child Memory And Enhance Concentration

If you’re a parent looking for the best ways to help develop your child’s brain better, here are list of foods that you must add in your little one’s diet now.

Kids Nutrition: 5 Superfoods to Improve Your Child's Memory And Enhance Concentration
Kids Nutrition: 5 Superfoods to Improve Your Child’s Memory And Enhance Concentration

A child’s brain develops rapidly during childhood and requires the proper nutrition to capitalise on that growth. If you’re a parent looking for the best ways to help develop your child’s brain  better, we’ve compiled a list of foods that can enhance brain development.

Award-winning nutritionist, Lovneet Batra shares on her Instagram post ”Proper nutrition is important for all aspects of health, including the growth and functioning of the brain. Although no one food or “superfood” can ensure optimal brain development for children, some foods are packed with the necessary nutrients they need for their brain to develop and function at its best.” Nutritionist also shares five best foods that you can include in your little one’s diet. Read below!

5 Superfoods to Improve Your Child’s Memory And Enhance Concentration

  1. Yogurt is a good source of iodine, a nutrient the body essential for brain development and cognitive function. In addition to being a good source of iodine, yogurt is loaded with many other nutrients such as protein, zinc, B12, and selenium that are important for brain functioning.
  2. Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and lettuce contain brain-protecting compounds, including folate, flavonoids, carotenoids, and vitamins E and K. Plus, a diet high in carotenoid-rich foods, such as leafy greens, may boost cognitive function in children.
  3. Legumes and beans are a punch of brain-friendly nutrients, including magnesium, zinc, fiber, antioxidants, and folate. all help to boost your mood and brain health.
  4. Whole grains, such as wheat, barley, rice, amaranth, steel-cut oats, are rich in many of the B vitamins that preserves brain function, potentially preserving memory
  5. Nuts & seeds are a superfood loaded with monounsaturated fat and omega-3, making it ideal for brain development. A novel phytochemical present in pistachios, which is called Lutein, provides significant health impacts affecting the cognitive function. Pumpkin seeds contain powerful antioxidants that protect the body and brain










