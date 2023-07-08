Home

Ginger, Tulsi To Black Pepper: 5 Superfoods To Keep You Healthy In Monsoon

Superfoods like lemon and ginger are rich in essential nutrients. These items possess unique properties that help boost one’s immune system, combat infections, and maintain overall health.

These items can help you boost your health in the monsoon season.

As the monsoon showers bring respite from the intense heat, it becomes crucial to prioritise our well-being during the season. The rainy season also increases the risk of contracting illnesses. In light of this, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some insightful details about the benefits of superfoods and how they can help you maintain good health in the monsoon. These superfoods are rich in essential nutrients and possess unique properties that help boost your immune system, combat infections, and maintain overall health. Their nutritional value ensures that our immune system receives a boost. From ginger to black pepper, here are five superfoods you must add to your diet this monsoon.

Superfoods For Monsoon

Lovneet Batra dropped an Instagram post about five superfoods- Lemon, Tulsi, ginger, black pepper and curry leaves. She highlighted the benefits of each of these items. Take a look

Tulsi: You can add Tulsi leaves in your tea, soups or curries. Tulsi leaves lead to a growth in T-helper cells to give a boost to your immune system.

Ginger: If there is one superfood that is likely to be present in every kitchen, it’s ginger. It is packed with powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger improves the transportation of nutrients to the tissues, improving the body’s ability to fight against cold and flu.

Lemon: It contains Vitamin C, potassium and calcium antiscorbutic characteristics. It reinforces the body’s defences against various illnesses. You can use it as a dressing on salads or opt for the evergreen lemon water.

Curry Leaves: “Curry leaves contain many compounds, including linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol, and alpha-pinene, these compounds function as antioxidants in your body. Antioxidants play an essential role in keeping your body healthy and free from disease. Incorporate curry leaves into your daily cooking, especially in curries, soups, and lentil dishes,” Lovneet Batra wrote.

Black Pepper: Black pepper is not only used for adding a bit of kick to your dishes. It also has several health benefits. Black pepper contains piperine, which has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

By adding these foods to your diet, you can improve your body's immune system and enjoy the monsoon season to its fullest.
















