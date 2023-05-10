Home

5 Tips For Brides-to-be for That Radiant Glow On D-day!

Want to get an instant glow before your big day? Follow these easy tips to shine brighter than a diamond on your wedding.

Weddings are a period of constant festivities for days on a stretch. And if you are the bride or the groom, the onus of taking care of the preparations while also ensuring you look radiant on your special day can be pretty exhausting.

Fret not. For we are here to ease the burden off your shoulders with these 5 things you can keep in mind before your wedding night to keep your skin healthy and get a radiant glow on your wedding night without too much effort.

No compromise on sleep :

Take your ‘beauty sleep’ seriously. A good 8-hour sleep is not just essential for your body to function well but also gives your skin ample time to rejuvenate and build itself up from the day’s wear and tear. Say hi to fibers in diet :

While there’s no need to change your diet radically, intaking fibers regularly during the months pre-dating the wedding can be greatly beneficial for your skin. Fruit and vegetable smoothies are a great way to include a good dose of fibers in your system. Be careful with over-the-top skin routines :

Brides-to-be often feel the urge to undergo expensive facial treatments. As exciting as they may seem, such treatments can be harmful and may not suit every skin type. It’s best to avoid them and stick to the usual Cleansing-Toning-Moisturizing routine. If you do want to get a facial treatment, get in touch with a dermatologist first. Moisturize without fail :

While it may seem like an ‘unnecessary step’ to most, moisturizing your skin regularly is quintessential to keeping it supple, healthy and naturally radiant, while keeping patchiness at bay. Keep stress at bay :

Planning a wedding requires months of preparation, which can be quite stressful. Your skin reacts to stress. It can make you look dull on your big day, which you definitely don't want. So try to keep your stress levels as low as possible. If you feel the levels rising, book a spa, get a massage or simply take a walk in a park. When you're relaxed, your skin glows automatically.
















