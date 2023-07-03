Home

Monsoon Health: 5 Tips to Keep Fungal Infection at Bay During This Humid Weather

Various skin and nail ailments are brought on by the increased moisture and humidity that comes with the monsoon season.



Monsoon Health: 5 Tips to Keep Fungal Infection at Bay During This Humid Weather



Monsoon Health: The monsoon brings much-needed respite from the oppressive heat. The time of year is ideal for dancing Bollywood-style with your loved ones or enjoying a hot piping cup of chai with crispy pakodas. However, the high air humidity makes it easy for germs and illnesses to spread and thrive, so that’s why fungal infections are so prevalent in the rainy season. Inconvenient, painful, and often difficult to treat are fungal infections. In order to be comfortable and healthy throughout the monsoon season, it’s crucial to take precautions against fungus diseases.

5 TIPS TO PREVENT FUNGAL INFECTION DURING MONSOON

Personal Hygiene: Maintaining good personal hygiene is essential for avoiding fungus infections. Regularly wash your hands with an antifungal soap, especially after being soaked in the rain. In order to prevent fungal infections in the nail bed, keep your nails short and tidy. Comfortable Clothing: Choose breathable, loose-fitting materials like cotton or linen. By allowing air to circulate, these fabrics keep your skin dry and shield it from fungus. Dry Up: A buildup of fungus on the skin can be caused by excessive dampness. When you become soaked in the rain, make careful to dry yourself completely. Pay particular attention to fungus-prone regions including the crotch, beneath the breasts, and the space in between the toes. Antifungal Powders: They can be dusted on the skin to keep it dry and prevent the formation of fungus, especially in regions where people tend to sweat excessively. For the best defence, use powders with clotrimazole or miconazole as active components. Stay Hydrated: Drinking enough water maintains your skin healthy and aids in the removal of pollutants from the body. A healthy diet full of vitamins and minerals also strengthens your immune system, making it more resistant to fungus infections.

