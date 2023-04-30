5 Tips To Keep Your Makeup Intact in Summers

Follow these game changing tips to keep you makeup intact in summers

With the sun blazing right upon us, summers can make your skin sweat like a pig. The harmful rays can not only melt your make up and end up making you look more dull but it can also damage your skin by penetrating deep into it.

The sweat and dust combined can cause further skin issues like breakout, tanning which is the last thing you would want. Having said that, some tweaks in the choice of your makeup and its formulation that not only looks good but also protect your skin against damage is all you need in this season.

Here’s listing a few tips to keep your makeup intact this season :

Use light-weight formulas : Whether its choosing the base for you make up- sunscreen, moisturiser, primer etc or switching a cream foundation with a liquid formulation, summer makeup should be light and have a runny consistency. You can also trade your moisturisers with BB cream or CC creams that provides sheer coverage and provides optimum nourishment to your skin. Choose SPF Infused Formulas : Instead of layering too many products on your skin and ultimately wearing thick layer, use products that are multi-functional, which works as a moisturiser, spf and foundation all in one. Make sure the SPF is above 30 and has a broad spectrum. Choose Waterproof Formula : Of course you don’t want your make up to melt due to sweating and heat, choose formulas that are waterproof so its stays put even while you are outdoors. Consider The Finish : To ensure that you makeup doesn’t look dry and matte in summers, use formulas that have dewy, natural finish so your skin looks luminous and shiny in this rather dull season. Lock-in With Powder: To increase the longevity of your make up, add an additional layer of make up protection by either locking it with loose powder or setting spray, it can prevent your make up from smudging and also elongate its durability.Hope this article helped. Follow this space for more beauty related content.











