Holi 2023 Dresses Ideas: 5 Trendy Outfits to Amp Up Your Fashion Game This Year

Holi is the time to experiment. White outfits have been in fashion for long, this time add more colors in your outfits to up the fashion game and get eyes rolling.

Holi 2023: Holi is just round the corner and so is the fun and enjoyment with family and friends. Holi means lots of parties and colors and parties means Fashion game has to be on point. Picking a holi outfit is quite a task as finding that perfect blend of chic and frolic. Shubham Mishra, Founder of Roohme, leading Chikankari Brand in India says,” Holi is the time to experiment. White outfits have been in fashion for long, this time add more colors in your outfits to up the fashion game and get eyes rolling.” To make your task easy, here is a curated list of best hand picked holi outfits.

Holi 2023 Dresses Ideas

1. White kurta and Denim

This combination can never go wrong. White Plain Kurta paired with a blue denim is the best go to look for all your Holi meetups. To jazz it up, oxidised jewellery can be added.

2. Shorts and Graphic Tees

If you are looking for a more comfy outfit this Holi, then a pair of denim shorts and a Graphic tee can be your choice. This look saves you from the hassle of layers and lets you enjoy Holi in its truest colors.

3. White Chikankari Suit with Phulkari Dupatta

Inspiration from Bollywood is never a bad option. White Chikankari Suit with colorful dupatta has always been Celebrities favourite style for Holi. All the bollywood lovers can definitely go for this look.

4. Long Skirt and Top

For a cute look a long skirt paired with a cute shirt or top with Holi Message can be a good outfit option. Junk Jewellery addition can be a nice add on to the look. Girls of every age can carry this look.

5. Palazzo and Kurta

If you are somebody for whom comfort comes first, then loose palazzo pants with any color kurta can be a good option. This is the most comfy and classy look one can have.











