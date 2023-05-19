5 Uncommon Facts to Know For Fit Lifestyle

Healthy living is not just drinking enough water, or exercising regularly, there are lot of other facts that one should know for actually having a healthy lifestyle.
What comes to mind when we say, ways to a healthy living – is to exercise regularly, drink ample water, and stay fit. But, it is not just that. There is a lot more that is required for a healthy lifestyle. One should also understand the nutritious value of certain foods, and comprehend what portions are important for the body. In addition to the above, here are some lesser-known health facts that one must be mindful of for a better lifestyle.
5 Uncommon Health Facts to Know
- Zinc-Rich Foods: Zinc is a mineral that is critical for a healthy gut, and a deficiency can lead to various gastrointestinal disorders. Adding zinc-rich foods like sunflower seeds, amaranth, bajra, kalonji, pistachio and more has proven to be beneficial in treating diarrhoea colitis, leaky gut and other digestive issues.
- Sleep For Brain Health: When you sleep, your brain’s glymphatic (waste clearance) system clears out waste from the central nervous system. It removes toxic by-products from your brain, which build up throughout the day. This allows your brain to work well when you wake up.
- Impact of Sugar on Skin: Excess sugar which usually creates excess glucose in the body, develops glycation in the skin fibre that leads to Advanced Glycation End-Products (AGEs) through the internal reaction of sugar molecules with collagen and Elastin proteins eventually, this process leads to the inability of the ski to stay firm and smooth.
- Unhealthy Blue Light of Devices: According to a study, just 50 minutes of cell phone use a day can affect your brain’s glucose metabolism. The blue light emitted from digital devices badly impacts the production of melatonin. It is the hormone that defines the sleep-wake cycle which is the circadian rhythm. Hence, affecting your everyday sleep, and mental health and also can harm the retinas of your eyes.
- Tryptophan-Rich Foods To Feel Good: Serotonin plays a significant role in our mental health. The body strongly contributes to our memory, happiness, regulation of body temperature, and overall behaviour of the body. Serotonin a feel-good hormone os produced 90 per cent in the gut and can be boosted by eating foods rich in tryptophan like pineapples, nuts, oats, tofu, eggs, cheese etc.