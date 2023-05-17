Home

Brain Tumor: 5 Warning Signs That You Shouldn’t Ignore

The symptoms of brain tumors can vary depending on the size and location of the tumor

Cancer cases are rising at a rapid rate leading to higher mortality and morbidity rates in the country. Cancers can be managed if detected early and treated promptly. An intracranial tumor, called brain tumor, it is an abnormal mass of tissue wherein the cells proliferate and grow out of control. There are more than 150 different brain tumors, but the two main types of brain tumor groups are primary and metastatic. Talking about primary brain tumors, they originate within the brain, while metastatic tumors spread due to cancer from other parts of the body.

Types of Brain Tumors

Even though there are over 150 different brain tumors, the two main brain tumor groups are primary and metastatic. Primary brain tumors are seen in the brain, while metastatic tumors can result owing to cancer from other organs of the body. Primary brain tumors are later classified based on the type of cells they originate from, such as gliomas, meningiomas, and pituitary adenomas. Metastatic tumors are malignant such as astrocytomas, ependymomas, and more. Are you aware? Each type of brain tumor can have various symptoms and different treatment methods.

Symptoms

Some common symptoms are headaches, seizures, vision, and hearing problems, inability to balance or coordinate, and cognitive problems. In some cases, brain tumors can have no symptoms making regular check-ups and diagnostic tests are key to picking up brain tumors early.

Diagnosis

The doctor will ask to opt for some tests and procedures, including neurological exams, MRI or CT scans, and biopsy. These tests help to know about the location, size, and type of tumor one suffers from. Accurate diagnosis can help one to seek timely treatment.

Treatment

The doctor decides the lines of treatment considering several factors such as the type, size, and location of the tumor, along with the patient’s age and overall health. Treatment options are radiation, surgery, therapy, or chemotherapy. Even immunotherapy, targeted, and biological therapy can be recommended by the doctor after assessing the patient.

(Inputs: Dr Harish Naik, consultant brain and spine surgeon, Global Hospitals Parel mumbai)















