5 Ways to Keep Your Skin Safe While Travelling

Summer Travel Tips For Women: Mountain or beach person? Whatever your idea of the perfect summer vacation is, it’s a known fact that your skin needs to become acquainted with any new destination you visit. Your skin is accustomed to your routine, and your summer adventure must consider how your skin will adjust to the environment, way of life, and air. Taniya Chaudhary, director and CMO at Cleanse shares some simple tips to keep in mind while travelling for summer.

5 SIMPLE TRAVEL TIPS FOR WOMEN DURING SUMMER

What the Weather Says About the Skin: Before you embark on your summer adventure, check the weather forecast. Understanding the expected temperature, humidity, and UV index can help you plan your skincare routine accordingly. In mountainous regions, the air tends to be drier, which can lead to parched skin. Combat dryness by packing a clarifying hydrating moisturiser. For sunny regions, be aware of peak sun hours and prepare for extra protection during those times. SPF is your BFF: Sunscreen is your ultimate summer travel companion, no matter wherever you travel to. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF rating and apply it generously to all exposed areas of your body. Don’t forget those often overlooked spots like your ears, neck, and hands. Reapply every two hours, or more frequently if you’re swimming or sweating. Cleanse Before and After: After a day soaked in adventures, it’s crucial to cleanse your skin thoroughly. Use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, sweat, and impurities that can clog your pores. Natural Ayurvedic Cleansers, especially ones powered with the goodness of Neem and Aloe Vera both calm and hydrate your skin after a long day. Dress Accordingly: Fashion and sun protection can go hand in hand! Opt for lightweight, breathable clothing that covers your skin to minimize sun exposure. When travelling to warmer areas, look for stylish wide-brimmed hats, flowing maxi dresses, and lightweight long-sleeved shirts to keep your skin shielded from harmful UV rays. Layer up if you’re travelling to cold climates to avoid climate-induced dryness. Pamper Your Skin: Treating your skin with some extra love and care during your summer travels is a must. Opt for lightweight, hydrating moisturizers that will keep your skin nourished without feeling heavy or greasy. Hyaluronic Acid, particularly, helps rejuvenate the skin after a long outdoorsy day.

You'll feel 100% on your summer travels if your skin feels pampered and relaxed all the time. When you plan your summer getaway, keep these little things in mind. Unleash your summer wanderlust while keeping your skin game strong.
















