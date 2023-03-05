Home

Eye Care Tips: 5 Ways to Protect Your Eyesight From Increased Screen Time

We all are guilty of having engrossing in unhealthy amount of screen time and not caring for eyes enough. But with few tweaks in lifestyle we can somehow mitigate the eye strain.

How much screen time is too much screen time? Well, honestly keeping in mind the advent of digital age and how we have a varsity of things that have transitioned into online mode, screen time has increased exponentially from children, teens to adults alike. For some, shying away from it is not really an option. These day people have to stare at screen for straight nine to ten hours too as per work demands. However, it does take a toll on eye health.

It is rather ironic to note that we have forced screen time due to work but often we indulge in more screen time scrolling on Insta feed, Twitter or OTT platforms as way to relax from work.

Eye Strain: 5 Ways To Care for Your Eyes

20 by 20 Rule

As we stare at screen for continuous hours at times, we should take a break from it. The 20-20-20 rule says that one may take a 20 second break almost every 20 minutes and fix the gaze at some other point apart from the screen. And it is best if that new point of gaze is nearly 20 feet away. This will help reduce eye strain a bit.

Blink It (for real)

When we stare intensely at screen or are engrossed in reading something, we tend to not blink often. Blinking at regular intervals helps to maintain optimum moisture level in eyes.

Light Up!

Well lit rooms are of utmost importance be it your reading time or screen time. This is one thing we heard right from childhood days that well lit rooms are important for eyes. These days so many of us are guilty of scrolling from under the blankets or working in dimly lit areas, we need to stop. Let us not put more strain on our already strained vision sockets. The blue lights from screens affect more in low- ambient lights.

How about some screen glare control?

If you wear spectacle, anti glare ones are suggested. Configure your gadgets settings and adjust the light emitting from screens. Do not keep font size too small. Adjust the screen colour and brightness according to the light area you are in.

Distancing

Maintaining a decent distance from eyes to screens is paramount. One of most common health issue that may develop due to working without optimum distance from screen is called computer vision syndrome or the digital eye strain.











