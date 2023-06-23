Home

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Style The Viral Denim Maxi Skirt And Add it to Your Capsule Closet

Looking for styling ideas that can maximise the utility of trendy pieces in your wardrobe? Here’s listing 5 styling ideas to wear the viral denim maxi skirt in different ways.

If there is one fashion trend that is big right now, it’s definitely the maxi denim skirt. From casual wear outfits to dressier occasions, this trend can be seen everywhere. And even though this look is having a moment right, we have proof that the shelf life of this trend is definitely not momentary.

From the length of the skirt which has connotations of both hot and elegant to the denim fabric, which makes it an appropriate fit for an array of occasions, this one fashion piece is a staple that can fit into your capsule closet rotation.

Here are 5 different ways to style this Denim Skirt:

With White Button-Down: There is no better colour combination than a white button-down and a denim-washed fabric. This combination looks effortlessly chic, hot, and classic. Fortunately, you can easily find this combination in your wardrobe. Simply tuck in your white button under the denim skirt or leave one side out casually. For footwear, you can wear white sneakers or black block heels and complete this look by accessorizing it with a black belt and a shoulder bag. Denim-on denim looks: The denim-on-denim look is one trend that keeps coming back every now and then. This season, this trend is all big and bold. Simply take your denim shirt and pair it with your denim skirt. There are a host of silhouettes in denim-washed shirts. From corsets, button-down denim skirts, or denim bustiers, you can choose any design. To break the monotony in the single-toned look, add a tan belt, tan footwear, and a tan bag. This is a no-brainer outfit that can make you look elevated in a jiffy. Denim Skirt With Leather Jacket: There is no better combination than a leather and denim fabric! It is classy, hot, and bold. The juxtaposition of fabric makes the outfit all the more interesting. Simply layer a leather jacket over a spaghetti top and pair it with your denim skirt. To complete the look, you can add a black shoulder bag, and for footwear, go for chunky leather boots. Casual look with a tank top: Whether you are running errands, planning to go out on a coffee date with your girls or simply looking for a low-key outfit. This combination is for you. Layer any neutral tank top over your denim skirt and accessorize it with a sling bag to carry your essentials. To add a little quirk to the low-key outfit, opt for dainty golden jewellery. For footwear, you can wear white sneakers or flip-flops. Corset and denim skirt: For a dressier look, opt for an embellished corset that whiffs the oomph factor. This look would work best when you are going out to parties or any night events. To complete the look, add statement earrings and team it up with an embellished bag and nude heels. Now you are all set to spark an irresistible fire!

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related content!















