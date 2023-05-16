Home

Curry Leaves Benefits: 5 Ways to Use Kadhi Patta as a Home Remedy in Summer

Curry leaves, also known as kadi patta in India, not only significantly improve the flavor of the foods they are added to, but they also have a plethora of health advantages.



Curry Leaves Benefits: 5 Ways to Use Kadhi Patta as a Home Remedy in Summer



Curry Leaves Benefits: Curry leaves are the leaves of the Murraya koenigii curry tree. Curry leaves, also known as kadi patta, are a well-liked ingredient in Indian kitchens due to its distinctive scent and flavor. Did you know that its leaves have both culinary and medicinal uses? Curry leaves include a lot of plant substances that are potent antioxidants. These substances maintain our health and shield us from many ailments. They shield us from oxidative damage, preventing illnesses of the kidneys, mental system, cardiovascular system, etc. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali Rathod says, “Mostly In India, we have curry leaves planted in our home garden, this plant has such great Ayurvedic properties that give us more & more health benefits.” The expert further shares five ayurvedic home remedies for curry leaves.

5 AYURVEDIC BENEFITS OF CURRY LEAVES

Hair Oil: Curry leaves infused hair oil helps you prevent grey hair & hair fall, you can make it at home boil curry leaves in sesame oil, straining and using it. Digestive Aid: Adding Curry leaves paste into buttermilk will improve digestion & appetite. Good For Skin, Eyes And Hair: Curry leaves juice- make a paste of curry leaves & add sufficient water strain with cotton cloth & have it, good for skin, eyes, hair & more For Cough & Cold: Boil 1 cup of water with 5-7 handfuls of curry leaves for 5-7 minutes & strain, and sip curry leaves tea warm. Food For Diarrhoea: Curd and curry leaves are good for diarrhoea, You can have curd rice adding curry leaves to it & it can help to reduce diarrhoea.

Curry leaves are a veritable treasure trove of nutrients, including fiber, calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, zinc, multivitamins, and flavonoids. It is widely used to treat a variety of conditions, including anemia, diabetes, dyspepsia, obesity, renal issues, and hair and skin issues.

