5 Worst Foods That Can Trigger Your Stress Levels And Anxiety

According to research, some foods can help treat anxiety naturally, while others can make it worse.

5 Worst Foods That Can Trigger Your Stress Levels And Anxiety (Source: Freepik)

Do you experience panic attacks, anxiety, or depression? Did you experiment with a variety of methods, including medications, to lessen your stress without any significant results? According to research, some foods can help treat anxiety naturally, while others can make it worse. In other words, making small changes in your diet can make a big difference between feeling better and feeling worse. Actually, certain foods in your diet may over-stimulate your nervous system, thereby provoking your stress. Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra reveals 5 foods that may trigger stress and cause anxiety and depression.

Lovneet Batra says ”Did you know that STRESS may be triggered by certain foods we put in our bodies? Read on for foods that may trigger your stress levels.”

5 Foods That Are Worst For Your Stress And Anxiety

Sugary treats are a contributor to overall anxiety. Foods such as cakes, pastries cause your blood sugar to go on a rollercoaster ride of spikes and crashes, and with it, your energy also goes up and down. When blood sugar crashes, your mood sours and anxiety levels can spike. Artificial sweeteners are often recommended as a substitute for sugar but studies indicate that use of NNS (non-nutritive sweeteners) can also increase inflammation and stress in our body. Aspartame usage may lead to systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, and excess free radicals’ production. Too much caffeine can spell trouble for your adrenal glands by overstimulating the body. And because it stimulates the nervous system, caffeine can cause a rise in blood pressure and heart rate that will ultimately increase feelings of anxiety. Refined carbs exacerbate inflammation and overwhelm the body with more sugar than it needs, which can create increased stress and unstable mood levels. Fried food contains a high amount of trans fat. Trans fat is a major reason for inflammation in your body. When your body goes through the condition of inflammation, your stress levels are increased











