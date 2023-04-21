Home

Fatty Liver in Children: 6 Early Signs and Symptoms of Liver Problems and How to Prevent it

Fatty liver has become a growing concern, especially in children with obesity. If left unchecked, it may lead to inflammation and scarring.

What is fatty liver? The name pretty much says it all. It is a condition that develops when too much fat builds up in the liver. Further, the inflamed liver can damage liver and lead to several chronic diseases as well. The liver is the second largest organ in the body that helps process nutrients and filters harmful substances from blood. Now, talking about the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), it is a rising concern affecting children, especially those who are obese. According to experts, there is already a rise of obesity worldwide which has simultaneously triggered concern for children. The main cause behind it is the sedentary lifestyle of everyone. NAFLD, if left unchecked, it can lead to liver inflammation and scarring.

Fatty Liver in Children: Causes and Symptoms

Too much of triglycerides or fat accumulation in the liver cause a fatty liver. Poor diet, and sedentary lifestyle habits like not exercising, and consuming junk too much add to the fatty liver. Apart from bodily signs and symptoms, people with certain underlying conditions like type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity are more likely to develop a fatty liver. HEre are few symptoms that indicate the development of the condition:

Pain in the upper right part of the belly

Constant tiredness and fatigue

Weakness

Showing symptoms of jaundice

Liver or spleen that is larger than normal.

Prevention:

In the contemporary era, a sedentary lifestyle has severely added to several health problems. Accessibility to processed food, junk, increased screen time and reduced physical activity cumulatively can affect the liver. However, here are certain precautions, that parents can encourage their children to follow for a healthy outlook:

Consume a healthy, balanced diet

Limit sugar and salt intake

Include more green veggies and fresh fruits in your diet

Maintain a healthy weight in accordance with BMI

Regular exercise is the key to a healthy lifestyle

