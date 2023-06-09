Home

Yoga for Kids: 6 Easy Asanas to Keep Children Cool And Healthy During Summer Break

Summer is all about relaxing during the month long break but it is important to keep the body cool and calm and nothing better than yoga can help with.

One of the most awaited time of the year, especially for kids, is the almost a month-long summer break. There is so much to do and not do when the summer break begins. a break from the academics is something every student years for. However, a few days into the chillaxing days, children tend to get restless and fall into a mundane lethargic routine. And during this time parents are in a state of dilemma as to how to engage them every day. How about some yoga? Yeah, they might find it boring initially but yoga is a healthy way to engage kids in summer at least for 20 minutes a day. additionally, summer months bring along summer ailments like dehydration, sunburn, dizziness etc. Energy levels also dip as mercury levels rise.

Chakrasana or the wheel pose: This is a fun yoga pose that helps to build arm strenghth and relaxes the neck and back. In this pose, one first needs to lie down fold both legs, and place palms by the ear with hands reversed. Next, take a breath in and lift the pelvis areas straightening arms. Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: This is one of the easiest poses which it requires lying flat on the abdomen and pulling the torso backwards with both hands on the sides. It helps in blood circulation, strengthens back and promotes heart health. Vrikshasana- Tree Pose: In this asana one needs to stand straight and keep the feet together. Then, fold one leg and place your feet on the inner thigh of the other leg in perpendicular position. Inhale and stand in namaskar position for few seconds. This helps for blood circulation and helps boost concentration as well relieving stress. Uttara Asana or Camel Pose: The camel pose stretches the abdominal region and improves digestion. It also relieves lower back pain, improves posture and helps in reducing fat in thighs. While performing this asana, one needs to kneel down. Then lean backwards, bend your head and spine and try touching the feet. Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): One of the best asanas to reduce belly fat. Sit upright with legs stretched out. Inhale and extend your arms. Try to touch your toes with fingers and bend down to touch your nose with your thighs. Hold the pose for few seconds. Be careful on how you bend. Bend and stretch only as much your body allows to avoid any injuries of muscle pull

Apart from practising yoga on a daily basis for mere 15- 20, minutes, good dietary practise and an active lifestyle also aids in keeping the body calm and soothes during the summer months. Not to forget, it will also help build immunity levels.















