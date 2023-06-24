Home

Fitness After 40: 6 Easy Exercises For Women to Ease Menopause Symptoms

Frequent workouts haven been proven as a means of reducing menopausal symptoms. Here are 6 exercises that women after 40 must swear by

Every woman after the age of 40 experiences menopause differently. For some, the symptoms are mild and pass quickly. For others, it’s an explosion of hot flashes and mood swings. When you enter menopause, your ovaries stop producing estrogen, which not only causes symptoms like anxiety, sleep disturbance, and brain fog. It also raises the risk of heart diseases, stroke, and osteoporosis. The drop in estrogen is also associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol, a drop in HDL cholesterol, and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Symptoms of Menopause

Irregular Periods Sweating at night Insufficient energy Anxiety feelings Changes in skin and hair, such as dryness or thinning Breast sensitivity UTI Depression Infertility

These menopause changes might make it difficult for some women to keep to an exercise routine. However, it is critical to move in order to help mitigate some of the effects of menopause. Consider the following workout alternatives and their benefits:

6 Easy Exercises For Women During Menopause

Aerobic exercises: Aerobic exercise can help you lose weight and maintain a healthy weight. Brisk walking, running, bicycling, swimming, or water aerobics are all good options. Start with 10 minutes every day as a beginner and progressively increase the intensity and length. Yoga and Meditation: Practice a relaxation technique that works for you — whether it’s deep breathing, yoga, or meditation. Strengthening exercises: Strength exercising on a regular basis can help you lose body fat, build your muscles, and burn calories more effectively. Consider using weight machines, hand weights, or resistance tubing. Select a weight or resistance level that will fatigue your muscles after about 12 repetitions. As you gain strength, gradually raise the weight or resistance level. Stretching: Stretching can help you become more flexible. Set aside time after each workout to stretch your muscles while they are warm and sensitive to stretching. Balance and stability: Balance exercises enhance stability and can aid in the prevention of falls. Simple activities like standing on one leg while brushing your teeth can help. Tai chi and other similar exercises can also be beneficial. Dance: can help build muscles and keep you flexible. Whether, its jazz, zumba or any other form, dance is always best for body and mind.

Set attainable and realistic goals. Instead of promising to exercise more, commit to a daily 30-minutes workout.

(Inputs: By Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune)
















